Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny Who Fell Ill Was Being Monitored By Federal Agents: Report

In the latest revelation about the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a local newspaper has reported that the politician was under police surveillance before falling critically ill on August 20. The Russian tabloid, that citied a law enforcement officer as its source, said that Navalny was being closely monitored by Federal Security Service (FSB) agents in casual clothes and was being watched via CCTV. This comes a day after Navalny was shifted to Germany from Russia for detailed treatment. FSB is the main successor to the infamous KGB, which was the primary intelligence agency of the USSR, of which once the current Russian President Vladimir Putin was part of.

44-year-old Navalny was admitted to hospital on Thursday after he fell ill on the plane while travelling from Tomsk to Moscow. He was immediately taken to hospital and was put in an induced coma. Media reports suggest that Navalny may have been poisoned by the Russian state for his repeated criticism of Putin and his policies. Navalny's aides allege that he may have been poisoned at the airport, but doctors treating the 44-year-old lawyer told the press that they found no trace of any toxic substance in his blood. Navalny was airlifted from Russia at around 8:00 a.m local time on August 22, from where he was taken to Berlin for treatment.

Navalny's controversial departure

Navalny's departure from Russia came after a massive controversy as doctors had earlier denied permission citing deterioration in his health due to movement. Navalny's close aide and a researcher at his Anti-Corruption Foundation alleged that doctors were delaying permission possibly under pressure from Kremlin in order to allow the poison traces to disappear. As per reports, Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh accused the doctors of making U-turn as according to her they had earlier admitted of discovering traces of poison in his blood.

(Image Credit: AP)