Kuwait Swears In Sheikh Nawaf As New Ruling Emir After Sheikh Sabah's Demise

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was sworn in as Kuwait’s new emir on September 30 after Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died in the United States at the age of 91. The 83-year-old Crown Prince was sworn in during a session of the National Assembly amid a 40-day period of national mourning.

Sheikh Nawaf served as Kuwait’s defence minister when Iraqi troops, under the command of Saddam Hussein, attacked the oil-rich state in 1990. According to media reports, he is popular within the ruling family and largely maintained a low profile all these years. While the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain opted for a dramatic change in their foreign policy vis-a-vis Israel, Kuwait’s policy is expected to remain unchanged during Sheikh Nawaf’s reign.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the constitution... the cabinet calls upon the crown prince, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as the Emir of the State of Kuwait," deputy prime minister Anas Khalid Al-Saleh had said during a televised address on September 29.

Sabah al-Ahmad was widely regarded for his diplomatic achievements ever since he became Kuwait’s Emir in January 2006. The former Emir was known for pushing regional issues at all international platforms and had organised a donors' conference to raise funds for war-torn Iraq and Syria. Whenever he remained absent in the past, his duties were assigned to his half-brother Sheikh Nawaf, in accordance with the constitutional law.

Read: Deeply Saddened By Demise Of Amir Of Kuwait, Close Friend Of India: Prez Kovind

Read: Kuwait's Cabinet Says Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah Sworn In As Ruling Emir

Condolences from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences over the demise of Sheikh Sabah, saying the Arab world has lost a beloved leader, India a close friend, and the world a great statesman. PM Modi said that Sheikh Sabah played a leading role in strengthening the bilateral relations and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait. President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his condolences to Sheikh Sabah’s family and the people of Kuwait.

Read: Kuwait's 91-year-old Monarch Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Dies In The US

Read: Kuwait Amir Always Took Special Care Of The Indian Community: PM Modi