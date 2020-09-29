Kuwait's 91-year-old Monarch Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Dies In The US

The monarch of Kuwait Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died on September 29 at the age of 91. Sabah al-Ahmad was admitted to a hospital in the United States, where he breathed his last. According to Al Jazeera, the Emir was flown to the United States in July this year for further treatment after he underwent successful surgery for unspecified medical issues.

Sabah al-Ahmad was widely regarded for his diplomatic achievements ever since he became Kuwait’s Emir in January 2006. He had also served as the foreign minister of the oil-rich nation in the past from 1963 to 2003. The Emir was known for pushing regional issues at all international platforms and had organised a donors' conference to raise funds for war-torn Iraq and Syria.

When the Emir was absent in the past, his duties were assigned to his half-brother Crown Prince Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah in accordance with the constitutional law. The 83-year-old is expected to take Sabah al-Ahmad's place as monarch of the country.

The world mourns Emir's demise

From the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to European Union MP José Ramón Bauzá to other international organisations, the world is mourning Sabah al-Ahmad's demise.

It is a sad day! I am heartbroken to hear about the passing of #Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, a global humanitarian leader at a time when such leadership is most needed. I am extending my deepest sympathies to his family and the people of 🇰🇼. pic.twitter.com/hEiaIDKuqA — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 29, 2020

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah of Kuwait.

Europe has lost a friend and the Arab nations a tireless mediator who strove for peace. 🇰🇼🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/PgN6lQx6Dh — José Ramón Bauzá 🇪🇺 (@JRBauza) September 29, 2020

It was with great sadness that I learned now of the passing of HH the Amir. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and to the people of #Kuwait. The Amir was a cherished leader and special friend to the United States and his legacy will live on. https://t.co/c50rQkhOxb — Ambassador Alina Romanowski (@USAmbKuwait) September 29, 2020

In a phone call today, Ambassador @hzomlot offered his deep condolences to H. E. Ambassador of #Kuwait Khaled Abdulaziz Al-Duwaisan GCVO over the passing away of the Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Subah pic.twitter.com/2FsoDD5q35 — Palestine in the UK (@PalMissionUK) September 29, 2020

(Image Credit: AP)