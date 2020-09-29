Last Updated:

Kuwait's 91-year-old Monarch Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Dies In The US

The monarch of Kuwait Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died on September 29 at the age of 91. Sabah al-Ahmad was admitted to a hospital in the US.

Kuwait

The monarch of Kuwait Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died on September 29 at the age of 91. Sabah al-Ahmad was admitted to a hospital in the United States, where he breathed his last. According to Al Jazeera, the Emir was flown to the United States in July this year for further treatment after he underwent successful surgery for unspecified medical issues. 

Sabah al-Ahmad was widely regarded for his diplomatic achievements ever since he became Kuwait’s Emir in January 2006. He had also served as the foreign minister of the oil-rich nation in the past from 1963 to 2003. The Emir was known for pushing regional issues at all international platforms and had organised a donors' conference to raise funds for war-torn Iraq and Syria.

When the Emir was absent in the past, his duties were assigned to his half-brother Crown Prince Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah in accordance with the constitutional law. The 83-year-old is expected to take Sabah al-Ahmad's place as monarch of the country. 

The world mourns Emir's demise

From the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to European Union MP José Ramón Bauzá to other international organisations, the world is mourning Sabah al-Ahmad's demise. 

