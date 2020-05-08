Las Vegas Mayor Faces Recall Effort As Offers To Reopen City As 'control Group' Amid COVID

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is facing a recall effort after she offered to re-open the city as a 'control group' amid the Coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, professional poker player Doug Polk who is leading the effort had filed a notice of intent to circulate a recall petition with the city clerk’s office.

Taking to Twitter, Polk stated that there was 90 days to submit the petition and that he has put together a complete launch plan. He further added that already around 100 people have requested recall kits to sign the petition. The cutoff date is set as August 4.

We have 90 days to submit a petition with 25% of the voters from the 2019 Election. That # is approximately 6745 of the 26979 who voted in the election.



I have put together a full launch plan to make this happen, and I am going to be working on this full time. — Doug Polk (@DougPolkVids) May 7, 2020

Last night (Thanks to some local news stations) we have already had almost a hundred people request recall kits to sign the petition!



If you want to help, you can find more information on how to do so at https://t.co/Q02hxnFRWp



Together Las Vegas, we can #RecallCarolynGoodman! — Doug Polk (@DougPolkVids) May 7, 2020

Goodman responds to Polk

The Mayor later took to Twitter and responded to Polk's recall effort. She stated that that is his choice.

Regarding recall effort: This is America. That’s his choice — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) May 7, 2020

The COVID-19 crisis

The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11. At present, there are around 3,932,672 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 271,029 people. In a ray of hope, around 1,349,420 people are also reported to have recovered. Leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic with 1,292,879 cases and 76,942 deaths till now.

