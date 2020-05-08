Last Updated:

Las Vegas Mayor Faces Recall Effort As Offers To Reopen City As 'control Group' Amid COVID

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is facing a recall effort after she offered to re-open the city as a 'control group' amid the Coronavirus pandemic

Written By
Manjiri Chitre
Las Vegas

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is facing a recall effort after she offered to re-open the city as a 'control group' amid the Coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, professional poker player Doug Polk who is leading the effort had filed a notice of intent to circulate a recall petition with the city clerk’s office. 

Taking to Twitter, Polk stated that there was 90 days to submit the petition and that he has put together a complete launch plan. He further added that already around 100 people have requested recall kits to sign the petition. The cutoff date is set as August 4. 

 

Read: WHO to convene 'emergency' meeting on Covid; embattled chief Dr Tedros lays out agenda

Goodman responds to Polk

The Mayor later took to Twitter and responded to Polk's recall effort. She stated that that is his choice. 

Read: Trump admin ignoring CDC guidelines to reopen United States amid COVID-19: Reports

The COVID-19 crisis 

The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11. At present, there are around 3,932,672 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 271,029 people. In a ray of hope, around 1,349,420 people are also reported to have recovered. Leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic with 1,292,879 cases and 76,942 deaths till now. 

Read: US President Donald Trump: Relations with Russia made difficult due to 'Russian hoax'

Read: Mike Tyson gives sneak peek into former £1.5m worth Las Vegas home seen in The Hangover

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all