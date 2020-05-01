Mike Tyson Gives Sneak Peek Into Former £1.5m Worth Las Vegas Home Seen In The Hangover

Former world champion Mike Tyson has made a good fortune for himself throughout his professional boxing career. Though he went into bankruptcy a couple of years back, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet Earth’ bounced back from that scenario and restructured his financial structure through various business ventures. However, during his prime days, Mike Tyson showcased a flamboyant lifestyle and owned a lavish mansion in Las Vegas, which was also showcased in the movie The Hangover in 2009.

The Hangover: Mike Tyson showcases his lavish Las Vegas villa in the 2009 movie

The Bradley Copper starrer The Hangover had Mike Tyson in a cameo and the boxing prodigy went on to flaunt his lavish Las Vegas villa in the movie. Not everyone knows but Mike Tyson actually owned the villa in real life which is famously billed as the ‘Seven Hills mansion’ of Las Vegas. According to reports, the Mike Tyson Las Vegas house boasts six bedrooms along with six-and-a-half bathrooms with a private balcony.

The Mike Tyson Las Vegas house has much more to offer as it also had an 18-hole Rio Secco Golf Club, as well as four large private parks filled with basketball courts, tennis courts, and football pitches. The Hangover portrayed Mike Tyson’s luxurious villa and used Mike Tyson’s tiger to incept a hilarious twist in the storyline. Bradley Cooper and company took a ride around Mike Tyson’s world in the story and boxing fans were thrilled to witness the legend providing insights on his personal life. Here’s a glimpse of Mike Tyson Las Vegas house from the movie The Hangover.

The Hangover: Does Mike Tyson have a tiger?

Mike Tyson owned two white tigers in the past. He also used the wild cats in The Hangover movie. However, Mike Tyson no longer owns them as he recently revealed that it was a mistake trying to domesticate those wild animals. Here's a scene of Mike Tyson from The Hangover.

Image courtesy: Warner Bros