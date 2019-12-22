Late Leader Marcial Maciel Abused At Least 60 Minors: Mexican Catholic Group

According to a new report from Mexico's Legionaries of Christ, Marcial Maciel, the founder of the Catholic group abused at least 60 minors. As per reports in 2006, Maciel was punished by Pope Benedict XVI to retire to a life of prayer and penitence after years of allegations that he had sexually abused boys and young men. The Catholic leader died within two years of his penance at the age of 87 in 2008. He never had to face any form of a public trial. Besides the instance of Maciel, the report published on December 21, lists 175 instances of child abuse over the past eight decades, implicating 33 priests.

Of the 33 priests, six died without being tried, one was convicted and another one removed from clerical status is currently on trial, the report read.

Maciel denied charges till death

Ït is unclear what happened to the other 25 priests. The fresh report does not entail the instances of abuse vividly yet several men have in the past publicly accused Maciel of molesting them while they were in a seminary from the 1940s to the 1960s. Most of the charges came too late for prosecutors to pursue a criminal case. The priest kept denying the charges until his death.

While speaking to the Press in 2002, Maciel claimed that he is not engaged in the sort of repulsive behaviour he is accused of.

Need for reparation

Maciel came from a lineage of bishops as two of his uncles were the same. He was born in a small town in the central Mexican state of Michoacan which was a distinguished Catholic family. Saturday's report states that there has been progress in the institutional path of reparation and reconciliation for 45 victims of abuse. It emphasizes on the need to continue facilitating this path for others.

