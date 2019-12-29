The Debate
Lawyer Says He Killed A Fox With Baseball Bat Wearing Green Kimono, Faces Backlash

Rest of the World News

A lawyer from England named Jolyon Maugham is facing backlash on social media after he shared a picture of a dead fox and claimed to have killed it with a bat.

Updated On:
Lawyer

A lawyer from England named Jolyon Maugham QC is facing backlash on social media after he shared a picture of a dead fox and claimed to have killed it with a baseball bat. The prominent lawyer caused outrage as efforts by conservation societies are on to save foxes in England and Wales. Jolyon had allegedly killed the fox with a baseball bat in his garden wearing a green kimono. Jolyon said that he didn't enjoy killing the animal but he was left with no other option than to kill it. 

Lawyer kills fox

Many people on social media rejected Maugham's claim that he was left with no other option but to kill the animal. Labour MP Neil Coyle jumped in and said that what Maugham did was illegal as clubbing is the only way to kill the animal. Neil said that several other constituents have been in a similar situation but never broke the law. Not only Neil, but Maugham also faced a backlash from many people online as they have been calling out the lawyer, saying it's not right to do even if it's legal.

