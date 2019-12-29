Lawyer Says He Killed A Fox With Baseball Bat Wearing Green Kimono, Faces Backlash

A lawyer from England named Jolyon Maugham QC is facing backlash on social media after he shared a picture of a dead fox and claimed to have killed it with a baseball bat. The prominent lawyer caused outrage as efforts by conservation societies are on to save foxes in England and Wales. Jolyon had allegedly killed the fox with a baseball bat in his garden wearing a green kimono. Jolyon said that he didn't enjoy killing the animal but he was left with no other option than to kill it.

Lawyer kills fox

Many people on social media rejected Maugham's claim that he was left with no other option but to kill the animal. Labour MP Neil Coyle jumped in and said that what Maugham did was illegal as clubbing is the only way to kill the animal. Neil said that several other constituents have been in a similar situation but never broke the law. Not only Neil, but Maugham also faced a backlash from many people online as they have been calling out the lawyer, saying it's not right to do even if it's legal.

Already this morning I have killed a fox with a baseball bat. How's your Boxing Day going? — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) December 26, 2019

This is distressing to hear. We'd urge anyone with firsthand knowledge to report it to us by calling 0300 1234 999. — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) December 26, 2019

No one should relish killing animals - and I certainly didn't. But if you haven't been up close to a large trapped fox, perhaps reserve judgment. — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) December 26, 2019

To those concerned I have broken the law, I called and spoke to the RSPCA and left my contact details. — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) December 26, 2019

I'd be interested to know the RSPCA view of @lb_southwark advice/guidance that clubbing is the only legally permissible means of killing a fox. I've raised foxes with the council several times on behalf of constituents and this is their position. — Neil Coyle (@coyleneil) December 26, 2019

So you really just making jokes about battering an innocent animal to death. pic.twitter.com/JscB8hRVBZ — Jack D 🌹 (@JackDunc1) December 26, 2019

Just read thread. Grim. Anyone keeping chickens should ensure the fencing is strong enough to keep the chickens safe and the foxes unable to get entangled. If you keep fox snacks in your garden the fox has the right to try for a meal. More than you have a right to kill it. — Lucy Briers (@lucyjbriers) December 26, 2019