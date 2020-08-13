Beirut Blast: Lebanese Judiciary To Quiz Former Finance Ministers About Explosion

Judiciary in Lebanon will interrogate finance and public-works ministers who presumed the office since late 2013, when the stockpile of ammonium nitrate that resulted in the massive explosion was first unloaded at Beirut’s port. Former finance ministers Mohammed Safadi and Ali Hasan Khalil, as well as Ghazi Wazni, will be quizzed regarding the explosion, an official in the judiciary reportedly said. As per reports, they are required to appear before an investigating panel after the ministers of public work.

READ: Beirut Blast: WHO Assesses Healthcare System, Finds Dozens Of Facilities 'non-functional'

Ministers to be quizzed

The blast which occurred on August 4 killed more than 170 people and injured thousands, displacing many others and is considered to be the country's worst economic and political crises in decades. As per reports, none of the group of past and present finance ministers was immediately available for comment. The blast severely damaged surrounding neighborhoods and wiped out the port. In addition, the authorities say that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been kept at the port since 2013 despite repeated safety warnings.

READ: Brazil's Government Sends Humanitarian Aid Mission To Beirut

In the event, 20 individuals are as of now in custody, including the current and previous senior supervisors of the Lebanese Customs and port authorities. State examiners have additionally addressed officials in the military and state security, as well as other officials. The Supreme Judicial Council on Wednesday reportedly ruled out that the caretaker justice minister should not lead the investigation citing possible close ties to the president’s party. As per reports, other people are now being considered to head the probe.

READ: Beirut Hospital Staff, Patients On Impact Of Blast

READ: WFP Emergency Operation Under Way In Beirut