'Lebanon In Need Of Lockdown', Says Minister As COVID Cases Surge After Beirut Blast

On August 17, the health minister of Lebanon, Hamad Hassan reportedly said that Lebanon must shut down for two weeks as he declared a general alert keeping in mind the surge in coronavirus cases. Reports suggest that on August 16, Lebanon recorded 439 new infections and 6 casualties. The country was already suffering through an increased number of COVID-19 cases and an economic slowdown when it was hit by the devastating Beirut blasts.

Read: UN Lebanon Coordinator On Urgent Need For Funds

Lebanon struggling through the consequences of blast amid pandemic

According to reports, more than 200 people were killed in the blast that took place on August 4. However, it left 4,000 people wounded and thousands of people homeless. European Council President Charles Michel on August 9 called for an independent inquiry into the massive explosion that rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut earlier last week. The European Council President highlighted that the union has donated $38.9 million as emergency aid to Lebanon and vowed an additional amount of $35 million to address the urgent needs.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) informed that it has allocated $15 million to Lebanon. UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock released $6 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support Beirut.

Read: Sharp Rise In Virus Cases In Lebanon After Deadly Port Blast

According to the World Health Organisation, the explosion damaged many hospitals and put about half of 55 medical centres across Beirut out of service. Hassan reportedly said that the country is facing a real challenge and the numbers that have been recorded are extremely shocking. He added that there is a need to take decisive measures as intensive care beds at state and private hospitals are full. Reports suggest that a total of 8,881 cases have been reported so far in Lebanon with 103 fatalities.

Read: Pope Prays For Lebanon, Belarus, People Affected By COVID

Also Read: US Undersec Of State Visits Beirut Port, Offers Support

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)