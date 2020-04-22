Lebanon Legalises Cannabis Farming For Medicinal Purposes Amid COVID-19 Crisis

While battling with a severe economic crisis, the Lebanese Parliament has legalised the farming of cannabis for medicinal purposes on April 21. According to international reports, this move was advised by financial advisers in Lebanon even before the world was rocked with the coronavirus outbreak. A Lebanese newspaper has stated that under the new legislation, farmers who would grow cannabis would be regulated within the country.

Before the new law, cultivation of cannabis was illegal but it has been reportedly openly farmed in the fertile Bekaa Valley. According to the international news agency, Alain Aoun, a senior lawmaker in the movement founded by President Michel Aoun, has said that the real driving force behind the new move of Lebanese government was 'economic motives, nothing else'. He further told a global media outlet that even though MP’s have 'moral and social reservations', there is a 'need to help the economy' of the Mediterranean nation.

The medicinal drug is also widely used for recreational purposes in some parts of the world, however, under the new law in Lebanon, its usage apart from medicinal, remains illegal. Moreover, the Lebanese Parliament has also allowed the fostering of a new industry for both, producing cannabis items for pharmaceutical purposes, and wellness products including the CBD oil. Other industrial products will also be allowed to manufacture such as fibres, textiles that use different parts of the plant.

Hezbollah opposes Parliament’s move

However, according to reports, the extremist group, Hezbollah in Lebonan were among the few parties that opposed the new law. Hilal Khashan, a professor of political studies and public administration at the American University of Beirut while talking to an international media outlet suggested that since Hezbollah used to benefit from Cannabis trafficking, the only way it will accept the new law is for the government to directly involve them in the implementation.

Meanwhile, Malawi had also legalised cannabis farming in a bid to find an alternative to tobacco, which faced criticism from anti-smoking campaigns but was the main source of foreign currency. Malawi’s Parliament had given the green light to drug’s cultivation earlier, this year only for its medicinal and industrial usage so that it can contribute to the country’s economy.

(With agency inputs)

(Image Source: Unsplash/Representative)