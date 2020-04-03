Mike Tyson Opens Up On His 418-acre Cannabis-themed Resort And Company's Future Plans

Mike Tyson, also known as ‘The Badddest Man on Planet Earth’ is reported to be living a healthy retirement life after hanging up his gloves in 2006. After retiring from boxing, Mike Tyson started his own cannabis company, which he claims is his dream venture, in 2016 and he is reportedly making a pretty good amount of money from it. According to the reports, Mike Tyson earns around £500,000 a month from his cannabis business that offers marijuana strains, edibles and other cannabis extracts to locations where marijuana consumption is legalised.

Mike Tyson’s own company ‘Tyson Ranch’ has its own official social media handles where Mike Tyson reveals facts about his marijuana venture. Though Mike Tyson accumulated a lot of wealth from his illustrious boxing career, he reportedly went bankrupt due to his extravagant lifestyle. The 53-year-old former World Champion now reportedly makes a lot of money after building the Mike Tyson cannabis empire in 2016.

Mike Tyson has reportedly been a substantial cannabis consumer for a long time and he finally decided to dig his hands into its business after meeting Rob Hickman four years ago. The duo became partners and ended up forming their own cannabis company, Tyson Ranch. During an interview with GQ, Rob Hickman said that Mike Tyson’s life changed on a positive note after starting the cannabis company in 2016.

Mike Tyson cannabis empire: Mike Tyson fight record

Mike Tyson is arguably one of the greatest heavyweights to have ever stepped in the boxing ring. In his 21-year-long professional boxing career, Mike Tyson boats a record of 50 wins and six losses. He grabbed the World Heavyweight title at the age of 20 and is still the youngest man to achieve the milestone.

