The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Lebanon Unveils New Govt Headed By Hassan Diab Amid Mass Protests

Rest of the World News

On Wednesday, Lebanon finally got a new government and Prime Minister after being in the midst of political turmoil for the last several months.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lebanon

On Wednesday, Lebanon finally got a new government after being in the midst of political turmoil for the past several months. This new development was announced by the country's presidency. A Qatar based news agency reported that the presidency announced the formation of the new government after Hezbollah and its allies addressed the issue of what they called "the country's worst economic crisis in decades." Hezbollah managed to crack a deal with the cabinet to tackle this. 

Read: Over 200 injured as protesters and riot police clash in Lebanon

The new government will be headed by Prime Minister Hassan Diab, a 60-year old professor at the American University of Beirut. His ministry would consist of 20 ministers-technocrats. Diab said this government represented the will of the people who had taken to streets asking for a change in the political pool. He stressed that "it will strive to meet their demands for an independent judiciary, for the recovery of embezzled funds, for the fight against illegal gains."

Read: Lebanon to release protesters detained after night of riots

Revolution against the political elite

The country has been hit by protests since October last year against the ruling political class. The protesters have rallied against the country's political elite who have ruled Lebanon since the end of the 1975-90 civil war. The protesters blame politicians for widespread corruption and mismanagement in a country that has accumulated one of the largest debt ratios in the world.

Read: Israel building underground defense system on Lebanon border

Read: Lebanon: Massive protests turn violent, President calls on Army to intervene in Beirut

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IS DAVOS CUTTING ICE AT FIFTY?
CHAWLA STARING AT EXTRADITION
ED: SONIA GANDHI'S NAME EMERGES
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA