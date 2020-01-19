The Debate
Over 200 Injured As Protesters And Riot Police Clash In Lebanon

Rest of the World News

Over 200 people were reportedly injured as protesters and riot police clashed when protesters tried to break through and get access to parliament's headquarter.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Over

Heavy clashes broke out on Saturday between police and riot police in Beirut, Lebanon. According to Lebanon's local media, clashes broke out when protesters attempted to break barricades set up by the police. According to reports, the clashes resulted in at least 220 injuries. The protestors tried to get access to the roads leading to the Parliament's headquarters.

Peaceful protests turn violent

Local media reported that protestors threw stones and tree branches at the deployed security forces while the riot police used water cannons and tear gas on protesters. Protests have rocked Lebanon since October 17 last year. The protesters are demanding that Lebanon adopt a technocrat government of independent ministers that would finally be able to implement meaningful reform and fight against widespread and prevalent corruption.

Lebanon's Interior Minister Raya El-Hassan tweeted about the incident and claimed that it was absolutely unacceptable for protesters to attack security forces in the manner that they did. She added that while she respects the right to protest she does not condone it evolving into a blatant attack on security forces.

Read: Lebanon To Release Protesters Detained After Night Of Riots

Read: Lebanon: Massive Protests Turn Violent, President Calls On Army To Intervene In Beirut

Security forces also asked peaceful protesters to remain away from the sight of the confrontation, they also released several photos of injured policemen in the aftermath of the confrontation.

Protestors released

On Sunday, Lebanon's public prosecutor ordered the release of more than 30 people detained the previous evening, according to the National State Newsagency, in the worst day of violence since protests erupted three months ago. The public prosecutor said all 34 arrested are to be released, except those other pending cases.

(With Inputs from AP)

Read: Lawyer Of Ex-Nissan Chief Appears Before Lebanon Prosecutors

Read: Carlos Ghosn's Escape To Lebanon Extremely Regrettable: Nissan

