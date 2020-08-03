UK: Leicester Outbreak Brings Spotlight Back On Textile Industry And Its Poor Practices

Textile industry in the United Kingdom's Leicester city is facing scrutiny after the recent outbreak of COVID-19 that forced authorities to reimpose precautionary measures such as social distancing. According to reports, the textile sector is being blamed for the recent outbreak in the city as some say clothing factories there had continued to operate at full capacity even during the peak of the pandemic. Media reports suggest that there are around 1,400-1,500 clothing factories in the city that employs over 10,000 workers and the factories with that many people remained operational during the pandemic despite it not being an essential service.

Read: White House Experts Says COVID-19 Outbreak In US 'extraordinarily Widespread'

Poor practices of factories

The city of over 3,00,000 people has recently recorded a surge in coronavirus cases that put the spotlight back on these factories and their inhumane practices. As per reports, clothing factories in Leicester illegally employ workers below the average hourly minimum wage decided by British the government, which is £8.72. The factories also lack basic facilities such as sanitation and ventilation. Some of these factories operate from hazardous-looking buildings, while others operate from homes. According to Labour Behind the Label, a UK-based not-for-profit co-operative organisation, which campaigns for workers' rights, 70-80 percent of the city's production is meant for Boohoo, a cheap fast-fashion online retailer.

"Boohoo has been operating throughout the crisis and has stopped responding to our requests for details of their measures to protect workers during the COVID-19 crisis. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, reports of bad practice, underpayment of workers and allegations of non-payment of holiday pay were routine. Industry sources state that it is impossible to produce the units/garments requested by Boohoo for the product price and pay workers the national minimum wage. Indeed, wages of £2–3 an hour have been reported as commonplace in Leicester factories supplying Boohoo and other e-retailers," the Labour Behind the Label report said.

Read: COVID-19: India's Case Tally Crosses 18 Lakh, Recoveries Surge To 11.86 Lakh

Organisations such as Labour Behind the Label, Clean Clothes and others are demanding action against big brands like Boohoo by asking people to write to their local Member of Parliament. As per reports, Leicester city councillor Adam Clarke said that there is no epidemiological evidence to suggest that the textile industry is behind the recent surge in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Boohoo has said that it is shocked by the recent report and the accusations made against the company and further promised an investigation.

Last year, we asked @boohoo to #GoTransparent, but they didn't listen. Evidence of modern-slavery in their supply chains has knocked over £1 billion off their profits.

Now will they listen?



Sign. Shout out loud. Boohoo, it's time to #GoTransparent!https://t.co/KOl7sCufVj — Labour Behind The Label (@labourlabel) July 8, 2020

Read: COVID-19: Melbourne Braces For More Business Closures As Australia Enters Stage 4 Lockdown

Read: Michigan Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths, 426 Confirmed Cases

(Image Credit: AP)