Leonardo DiCaprio’s Russian Look-alike Admits He Lost His Fame And Career Due To COVID-19

39-year-old Roman Burtsev, who looks similar to American actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio, said his gleaming career took a U-turn as he is unable to lose weight that he gained during COVID-19 lockdown. According to UK based publication Dailymail on Tuesday, DiCaprio lookalike said that his earlier contracts with some of the prominent multinational companies were snatched by the advertisement companies after he failed to maintain his physique. Notably, Burtsev gained global fame some six years ago after his similar looks with the Titanic actor got the attention of some of the prominent media houses and the internet.

Stating that his dreams got locked in a two-room council flat after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, Burtsev admitted that the coronavirus pandemic thwarted his plans for "life-long international fame". "The problems began with the introduction of restrictions in April 2020 and now people have forgotten about me," Daily Mail quoted Burtsev as saying. He told the media outlet before the pandemic, people used to pose selfies with him but as he put unwanted weight during the COVID lockdown, his similar looks got changed, following which people are unable to recognise him.

Tummy fat snatched all the contracts from Leonardo DiCaprio lookalike

Citing the names of some of the popular brands, the 39-year-old said all those companies snatched the contracts after he failed to lose his tummy fat. However, Burtsev said he is determined to lose weight and reach his target of achieving the top position in 2022. "I tried many methods for weight loss before finding my own and am now in the process of losing weight. My plans for the future are simple and can be summed up as 'family, children, home," he was quoted as saying by Dailymail. It is worth mentioning before the pandemic, he had achieved fame in various counterfeit advertisements such as Five Lakes vodka, iPhone with a pear logo and a fake Adidas tracksuit.

Burtsev lives in a two-room flat with his parents

DiCaprio lookalike had announced that he was taking acting classes but not to get a chance into Hollywood but to find a girlfriend. However, all his dreams shattered and had to work on a trading market that deals with cryptocurrencies but his boss mood didn't shape the career of the 39-year-old. He said his boss didn't like to offer him offs for a photoshoot or advertisement. Subsequently, he had to leave the job. Now, the actor earns 50,000 Russian Ruble a month and lives in a two-room flat with his parents in Podolsk-- a city in Russia.

Image: Instagram/roman_sdicaprio/AP