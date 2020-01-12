Libyan Forces Loyal To Khalifa Haftar Announces Ceasefire, GNA Agrees To Truce

Libya’s National Liberation Army loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar announced on Saturday, a ceasefire starting on Sunday midnight in the western region and the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has agreed to the truce. On Thursday, the GNA-led government had welcomed Russian and Turkish calls for a ceasefire amid the country’s ongoing civil war.

War to take Tripoli

Since April, Libya’s eastern forces have been waging a campaign to conquer Tripoli battling forces aligned with GNA. The war between the two started when rival forces started claiming their right over the territory and oil of the African country. In a statement, the government formed by GNA said that in response to the Turkish and Russian president’s call for a ceasefire, the head of the presidency council of the GNA announces a ceasefire on January 12 at midnight. While LNA had on Thursday rebuffed a call by Turkey and Russia for a ceasefire in the conflict LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said in a video statement late on Saturday that the LNA accepted a truce in the west provided that the other party abides by the ceasefire. He also warned that any breach by the GNA will be met with a harsh response.

The Civil War in Libya is increasingly gaining international attention and intervention. The Tripoli-based government led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj released a statement late Wednesday expressing its full support of any serious calls for the resumption of the political process and the elimination of the spectre of war. The calls for a stop to the fighting came amid a flurry of diplomatic activity by European powers on Wednesday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin released a joint statement after a meeting in Istanbul calling for a January 12 ceasefires to the battles between forces loyal to Sarraj's government and the eastern-based Libyan National Army, commanded by ex-general Khalifa Hifter.

