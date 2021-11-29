Likelihood Of Omicron Spreading At Global Level 'very High', Warns WHO

The overall global risk posed by the newly discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant has been assessed as 'very high', according to World Health Organisation (WHO). In a technical briefing on Sunday, WHO stressed that depending on the 'risk of its transmissibility and its capability to overhaul immunity', the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron at the global level is high. The statement came just two days after the global health body designated the strain-first identified in South Africa as a 'variant-of-concern'.

WHO said, "Given mutations that may confer immune escape potential and possibly transmissibility advantage, the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron at the global level is high. Depending on these characteristics, there could be future surges of COVID-19, which could have severe consequences, depending on a number of factors including where surges may take place. The overall global risk related to the new VOC Omicron is assessed as very high."

Furthermore, WHO warned that the spread could prove detrimental to people across the world. “Depending on these characteristics, there could be future surges of COVID-19, which could have severe consequences,” it said. In addition, it revealed that there were ongoing “researches” that could help the scientists understand the mutation better.

“Further research is needed to better understand the escape potential against vaccine- and infection-induced immunity. Despite uncertainties, it is reasonable to assume that currently available vaccines offer some protection against severe disease and death,” the WHO breifing stated.

🆕 Technical paper on the #COVID19 variant of concern, Omicron. It includes a set of preparedness actions for countries ⬇️ https://t.co/SH1VGbuoka — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 29, 2021

South Africa identifies Omicron

Variant B.1.1.529 dubbed as Omicron by the WHO was first identified in South Africa after it spread among younger people in Gauteng. A routine sequencing conducted by the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa monitored the strange changes in SARS-CoV-2 original genetic makeup, and eventually several South African laboratories observed a new virus lineage, B.1.1.529 of the novel coronavirus in some of the samples.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting with top officials to discuss the country's pandemic situation. PM Modi directed officials to be proactive in view of the new variant and discussed its implications for India. Taking to Twitter, he also asked citizens to continue social distancing and wear masks.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock/Pixabay )