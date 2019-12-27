The Debate
Lilly Singh Trolled For Seeking 'reliable Source Of Info' On Ongoing CAA Protests

Rest of the World News

Lilly Singh, aka Superwoman, took to Twitter to express her concern about the state of violence and conflict that ensued in India since the passing of CAA.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh, also known as Superwoman, recently took to Twitter to express her concern about the state of violence and conflict that ensued in India since the passing of the Citizens Amendment Act. The India-origin Canadian YouTuber said in a tweet that the present situation in India saddens her. She further also asked the netizens to send her 'reliable sources of information' so that she could learn more about it. 

Lilly's tweet soon went viral and received thousands of likes and retweets. Many journalists, political activists, news organisations and many internet users shared links to media coverage and appreciated her for speaking up about the issue. However, there were many Twitter user who criticised Lilly and accused her of indulging in her privilege with the tweet. 

Citizens Amendment Act

Lilly's tweet comes amid the ongoing protests and clashes between police officers and civilians in various states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Kanpur. These demonstrations have also led to the reported death of at least 19 protesters in clashes. The protest started after December 12 when the BJP-led government passed CAA. These protests intensified across states after a demonstration led by Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital turned violent with many students receiving injuries in ensuing clashes with the police. 

Published:
