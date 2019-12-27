Lilly Singh Trolled For Seeking 'reliable Source Of Info' On Ongoing CAA Protests

Lilly Singh, also known as Superwoman, recently took to Twitter to express her concern about the state of violence and conflict that ensued in India since the passing of the Citizens Amendment Act. The India-origin Canadian YouTuber said in a tweet that the present situation in India saddens her. She further also asked the netizens to send her 'reliable sources of information' so that she could learn more about it.

India is so close to my heart. It saddens me to see the violence and discrimination happening. It’s not right.



Would be very grateful if anyone could send me any reliable sources of information so I can learn more. 🙏🏽❤️ — Lilly Singh (@Lilly) December 26, 2019

Lilly's tweet soon went viral and received thousands of likes and retweets. Many journalists, political activists, news organisations and many internet users shared links to media coverage and appreciated her for speaking up about the issue. However, there were many Twitter user who criticised Lilly and accused her of indulging in her privilege with the tweet.

So disappointing Lilly. You literally made a career in desis and our quirks and when it is about something of substance, you don't know enough. Ughh. Don't you have a late night show and hence must be on top of current affairs and have opinions? — Pistol 4.0 (@payoshnis) December 27, 2019

You could've used Google you know. Instead of this very very fake sounding tweet. Dissapointed. — Tanzila Anis ‏تَنزِیلَہ اَنِیس 🇮🇳 (@aaliznat) December 27, 2019

You're an actual millionaire and you're going to act like you don't have access to information? It's both disingenuous and lazy and all it does is buy you more time to secure the bag under the guise of "I didn't know what was going on" - it's disappointing but not surprising. — Otherwise?* (@PearlPillay) December 27, 2019

I'm so fed up of the privilege showcased here... 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

You have a team... Resources... And position....

Do the bare minimum...!!!

Instead of asking "Reliable Source" on twitter!!!... — Avatar_Aang (@the_aang1) December 27, 2019

thank you for using your voice and speaking up about it bby🥺 — j♡ (@TeamSuperB0ston) December 26, 2019

There's a lot of misinformation by those opposing CAA. It's a minefield of treacherous intentions. Please tread carefully. All that's printed or said isn't the truth or even half of it. — Shiva prasad. (@VeturiShivapra1) December 27, 2019

Citizens Amendment Act

Lilly's tweet comes amid the ongoing protests and clashes between police officers and civilians in various states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Kanpur. These demonstrations have also led to the reported death of at least 19 protesters in clashes. The protest started after December 12 when the BJP-led government passed CAA. These protests intensified across states after a demonstration led by Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital turned violent with many students receiving injuries in ensuing clashes with the police.

