‘It's not over until it's over’: List of countries fearing second wave of coronavirus

Ever since South Korea and China reported new cases of coronavirus infections weeks after lifting restrictions, the fear of a second wave has been looming large. On May 11, China reported one new coronavirus case and 15 asymptomatic infections prompting Jilin provincial government to reinstate lockdown. South Korea also closed all bars and pubs in Seoul on May 9 after reporting as many as 35 new cases which were primarily related to the gatherings at bars.

In the month of April, while countries were still struggling to contain widespread coronavirus infections, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield had warned that a second wave of the coronavirus would be even “more difficult” than the original. The warning came just a day after the World Health Organization’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “the worst is yet ahead of us.”

On May 11, the World Health Organization warned that countries lifting restrictions, including South Korea, saw an increase in new cases over the weekend.

Countries fearing the second wave of coronavirus

China

Fear of a second wave of coronavirus triggered on May 10 after Wuhan reported new cases of the diseases. All of the latest confirmed cases were previously classified as asymptomatic. This means that the people who test positive for the virus are capable of infecting others but do not show clinical signs such as a fever.

The first case of the new outbreak, which was detected Friday, involved a 45-year-old woman who is a laundry worker for a city's public security bureau, Jilin health authorities said. Shulan, in Jilin province in the country's far northeast, has been put under lockdown, following 11 newly confirmed cases. Trains and vehicles, except those used by emergency rescuers, have been barred from entering the city.

A statement issued by the Wuhan Health Authority said: "At present, the task of epidemic prevention and control in the city is still very heavy. "We must resolutely contain the risk of a rebound."

The number of asymptomatic cases in China is not known yet because they can only be detected when they show up positive during tests. Reportedly, the country's overall tally does not include asymptomatic cases until they exhibit signs of infection. No wonder, some experts have been suggesting that the actual figure could, therefore, be much higher.

Mi Feng, spokesman for China's National Health Commission, on May 10 urged people to "stay alert and step up personal protection against the virus." He added that the new clusters were a reminder to avoid social gatherings and seek medical advice or testing should anyone exhibit virus symptoms.

Total infections: 82,919

Death toll: 4,633

New cases: 1 case and 15 asymptomatic infections

South Korea

Simultaneously, South Korea is also fearing a second wave of coronavirus infections soon after it lifted the restrictions. The country recorded 35 new infections as of midnight on May 10, the highest numbers in more than a month. The rise in new cases prompted the country to close down more than 2,100 bars and other nightspots on May 9. On May 12, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said a total of 101 coronavirus cases were linked to a nightclub cluster in South Korea.

The cluster emerged in the capital's Itaewon entertainment district over the past few days. So far 7,272 people in Seoul have been tested in relation to the nightclub cluster, Park said. Park added that over 36% of cases are asymptomatic and the rate of spread is very high. He added that there had been multiple cases of secondary infection.

"It's not over until it's over," said South Korean President Moon Jae-in, speaking on May 10 after a new cluster of coronavirus cases emerged in the country's capital Seoul, sparking fear of a second wave of infections. He further warned that "we must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention."

However, authorities reportedly cautioned that the new cases did not suggest that a second wave of the pandemic was beginning. Jung Eun-Kyeong, director-general of South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly told international media that the country was still reserving enough equipment and encouraging social distancing and other preventive measures as part of preparations for a second wave of the virus in autumn or winter.

Total infections: 10,936

Death toll: 258

New cases: 35 cases and over 100 suspected

Germany

Meanwhile, Germany's reproduction number has increased to above one for the past two days in a row, as per its center for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). This means that one infected person is on average infecting more than one other person. On May 12, the Disease Control and Prevention centre of Germany confirmed that the country reported more than 900 new coronavirus cases. The new cases were reported after widespread ease of lockdown restrictions.

Chancellor Angela Merkel told the public last week that they could "afford a bit of courage," while cautioning that "we have to watch that this thing does not slip out of our hands."

Total infections: 172,576

Death toll: 7,661

New cases: 933

Europe

Experts have been warning Europe of a possible second wave of infections as several countries are planning to ease restrictions. Experts argue that easing lockdowns and restarting international travel could trigger the next wave. As per reports several countries witnesses an increase in reproduction rate after reopening. Other than Germany, Denmark also recorded an increase in the rate, but it remained under 1.

Stefan de Keersmaecker, a spokesperson for the European Commission, said in a press conference, "Member states should prepare for eventual second waves of infections by taking any opportunity to enhance the existing surveillance systems." Keersmaecker added, "this is key to ensure that the citizens understand that new waves can occur, even if an initial wave is successfully managed."

Singapore

Earlier Singapore was ‘caught off guard’ by a second wave of coronavirus infections in late April after nearly 900 new coronavirus cases were reported. Most of these new cases were work permit holders living in migrant worker dormitories. Ever since then Infections in Singapore have jumped more than a hundredfold in two months from 226 in mid-March to more than 23,000.

The Asian country recorded a low number of infections for weeks and implemented only a partial lockdown. While international arrivals and large public gatherings were banned, schools and restaurants open remained open. After the surge in cases in April, the government to impose even stricter measures than before. On April 21, the country extended its lockdown measures to June 1.

Total infections: 24,671

Death toll: 21

New cases: 849

