List Of Countries That Recognised Bharat Biotech's COVID Vaccine Covaxin

Australia on Monday, November 1, recognised India’s indigenously produced Bharat Biotech's vaccine, Covaxin for the purpose of travelling to the country. It will be helpful in establishing a traveller's vaccination status. Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) recognition of Covaxin adds to the list of growing nations giving a nod to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Even though the World Health Organization (WHO) is yet to give clearance to the India-made COVID-19 vaccine, at least 11 countries have approved the vaccine and allowed entry to the travellers inoculated with Covaxin.

However, the European Union, the US and the UK among others have not yet approved the Covaxin jabs. Australia’s approval of Covaxin has brought the total number of nations that have approved the India-made COVID-19 vaccine to 11. Most nations are allowing fully vaccinated travellers with Covaxin to enter without being subjected to a 14-day quarantine period. It is pertinent to note that the persons must have received the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine 14 days prior to the arrival.

Here’s a list of countries that have approved Covaxin

Australia

Mauritius

Oman

Philippines

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Iran

Mexico

Greece

Estonia

Zimbabwe

India Following WHO's Talks On Covaxin 'carefully'

The government is carefully following the World Health Organization (WHO) discussions over Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday, October 29. While answering a query at a media briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Italy and the UK, Shringla said that the approval for the India-made vaccine against COVID-19 “should be given soon”. He also informed that WHO’s technical advisory group (TAG) met on October 26 and they “had a few questions” for Bharat Biotech.

“WHO's technical advisory group (TAG), which is a regulatory body, met Bharat Biotech officials on October 26. They had a few questions for Bharat Biotech. From what we understand, the company will submit its reply soon. According to me, once the regulatory group is satisfied with the response, the approval for Covaxin should be given soon," Shringla said, as per ANI.

“We (Government of India) are carefully following the discussions taking place within the health body, and we are hopeful that approval for Covaxin will be granted very soon," he further stated.

IMAGE: PTI