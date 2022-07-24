Lithuania Set To Open Trade Office In Taiwan In September Amid Growing Tensions With China

Lithuania on July 23 announced that it is planning to inaugurate its trade office in Taipei in September in an effort to bolster ties with the island nation. The move is being speculated to infuriate China that had earlier registered contention over the Baltic nation's opening of a representative office in Taiwan. Lithuania's Vice Economy and Innovation Minister Jovita Neliupšienė declared that the Lithuanian government is now planning to open its trade representative office in Taipei on September 12, the Baltic Times reported. The trade office is likely to be located at the World Trade Center near Taipei 101 in Xinyi District, a foreign diplomat posted to Taipei, familiar with the development, told Central News Agency, separately.

Baltic nation 'well prepared' to inaugrate such offices in Taiwan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Lithuania in a statement clarified that the new office would assist in strengthening the trade and commerce between the two allies, where necessary. Lithuanian Minister of the Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite also iterated that the Baltic nation is "well prepared" to inaugurate such offices in Taiwan, dismissing concerns made vocal by mainland China. Ministry deputy spokesman Tsuei Ching-lin and country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu had made an official announcement that Lithuania would open a representative office in Vilnius, Lithuania in September, and that it had already initiated the amendment process to set up an office in Taiwan.

“We are fully ready to open a Lithuanian trade office,” Armonaite said. “And I just sent a letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan, so that we could receive the official certificate so that we can open it officially, but the preparatory work is already being conducted. And we are fully ready now.”

In 2021, last year, Lithuania’s parliament had approved a legislative bill that allowed for the country to establish a representative office in countries like Taiwan, where the Baltic state did not have formal diplomatic relations.This would enable the the country to explore overseas business opportunities, as well as strike new trade deals to facilitate the business. Lithuania, although has been facing tremendous pressure from Beijing since after it opened a de facto embassy in the capital, Vilnius, under its own name that did not represent links with China. While Chinese authorities downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania, they also categorically urged the Baltic nation to correct its “mistakes” or the mainland would sever ties. Taiwan has also been importing food items from Lithuania such as dairy and beef, which has angered China.