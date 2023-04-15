LIVE: Japan PM Fumio Kishida Issues First Remark After Wakayama Rally Explosion

After the blast at the speech site of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday, the country's chief cabinet secretary stated he had instructed the National Police Agency to take key steps to protect officials.

Matsuno Hirokazu told reporters that "the election system is the foundation of democracy and that violent acts like this will not be tolerated", as per NHK World.

Following Kishida's decision to continue campaigning after the explosion, Matsuno said that elections shouldn't be threatened or hindered by violence.