LIVE: Japan PM Fumio Kishida Issues First Remark After Wakayama Rally Explosion

Image: AP
After the blast at the speech site of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday, the country's chief cabinet secretary stated he had instructed the National Police Agency to take key steps to protect officials.
Matsuno Hirokazu told reporters that "the election system is the foundation of democracy and that violent acts like this will not be tolerated", as per NHK World.
Following Kishida's decision to continue campaigning after the explosion, Matsuno said that elections shouldn't be threatened or hindered by violence.
Japanese investigators have reportedly found two suspicious items in a cylindrical shape that are believed to have been the explosives used in Saturday's blast at Wakayama, where PM Fumio Kishida concluded an inspection tour. The explosion occurred right before he was about to deliver a speech.
Japan PM Fumio Kishida resumed his political activities and campaigns on Saturday, just hours after a blast disrupted his rally at a fishing port in Wakayama. "An election that's important to our country is taking place, and we must work together and follow through on it," he said.
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida issued an apology after an explosion at his rally wreaked havoc and sent people running for cover. Acknowledging that there was a "loud blast" at the event, the leader said that "police are investigating details, but I'd like to apologise for worrying many people and causing them trouble." “We are in the middle of an important election for our country. We must carry this on together," he added, according to NHK.
Japanese authorities identified the prime suspect in the explosion that rocked PM Fumio Kishida's political event at a Wakayama port on Saturday. 24-year-old Ryuji Kimura was apprehended on “suspicion of forcible obstruction of business," however, his motive remains unclear for now. Under Japan's law, “forcible obstruction of business” or obstructing "another person’s business by force" is a criminal act that comes with a prison term of up to three years and a penalty of 500,000 yen, according to CNN.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter after his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida was rushed to safety following an explosion at a rally in Wakayama. "Learnt of a violent incident at a public event at Wakayama in Japan where my friend PM @Kishida230 was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his continued well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence," PM Modi wrote.
Learnt of a violent incident at a public event at Wakayama in Japan where my friend PM @Kishida230 was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his continued well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2023
Several people who had gathered for Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's rally in Wakayama on Saturday reported seeing a “cylindrical silver object" shortly after the explosion was heard.
One city council member who spoke to NHK said that the mysterious object had flown “about two meters in front of me." Another eyewitness also said that they had seen a "silver cylinder,” which “was thrown and then shone a bit before a big sound was heard.”
Hiroshi Moriyama, a member of Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party, condemned Saturday's blast and said that it was an "unforgivable atrocity."
"That something like this happened in the middle of an election campaign that constitutes the foundation of democracy is regrettable. It's an unforgivable atrocity," Moriyama said.
The explosion that jolted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's rally in Wakayama city on Saturday brought back horrifying memories of former PM Shinzo Abe's assassination last July. Abe was fatally shot during a stump speech in the city of Nara on July 8, 2022.
Back then, Kishida had condemned the attack and said that it was "barbaric and malicious." He also said that it was "an act of brutality that happened during the elections - the very foundation of our democracy - and is absolutely unforgivable."
Abe's assassin later revealed during an investigation that he had targetted the leader over his close ties with the controversial Unification Church. This prompted Kishida to order a probe into the church, according to The Guardian.
Unhurt by the blast that rocked a port in Wakayama city during his rally, Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida took to Twitter to affirm that he will "continue to stand on the stage of street speeches."
"We are now holding elections, the most important part of democracy for our country. I have to ask each and every one of you, who are the main players in this country, to clearly show your thoughts. With that thought in mind, I continue to stand on the stage of street speeches. I am determined to carry this important election through to the end, working together with the people," he said in his first tweet since Saturday's explosion.
いま私たちは、私たちの国にとって民主主義にとって最も大切である選挙を行っています。この国の主役である皆さん1人1人の思いをしっかり示して頂かなければなりません。— 岸田文雄 (@kishida230) April 15, 2023
その思いで私は街頭演説の場に立ち続けます。
この大切な選挙を、ぜひ国民の皆さんと力を合わせて、最後までやり通す覚悟です。 pic.twitter.com/ALbamNBZfQ
An anonymous witness who spoke to Japan's NHK news outlet said that she was present in the crowd when she saw an object flying across from behind. She added that a loud sound was heard, which prompted her to flee the scene with her children. Another witness said that people were screaming in fear and distress, and she saw an individual getting arrested at the scene after the explosion.
Japanese authorities apprehended a young man who allegedly threw an explosive at Japanese PM Fumio Kishida during a political event on Saturday.
The suspect's identity has not been revealed so far. Footage captured by Japan’s NHK news outlet showed the man being held down by multiple uniformed and plainclothed police officers before being dragged to the side.
No injuries were reported in the blast that took place during Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's rally in Wakayama on Saturday. The leader did not sustain any wounds and was taken to an undisclosed safe location.
Shortly after Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida was evacuated in the middle of his rally on Saturday, a clip displaying scenes of chaos in Wakayama's Saikazaki fishing port began circulating on social media.
The video shows reporters and people at the scene rushing to seek shelter. It also features an unidentified man being held by people who appear to be police officers.
岸田さんの演説でまさか目の前で… pic.twitter.com/RcXWnYbuzB— ゆき (@yukiko_070) April 15, 2023
An apparent pipe or smoke bomb was tossed directly at Japan PM Fumio Kishida during his rally at Saikazaki fishing port on Saturday when he was speaking to a Liberal Democratic Party candidate.
The candidate was campaigning for a lower house by-election for Wakayama's No. 1 district, according to local news outlet Japan Times.
The blast was heard right after the leader concluded his inspection tour and was about to deliver a speech. His address was cancelled after the incident.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was rushed to safety after a loud explosion was heard right before he was expected to deliver a speech at a rally in the city of Wakayama on Saturday.