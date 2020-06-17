Livinguard Virus Control Tech Fabric 'can Destroy 99.9% Traces Of COVID-19'; Masks Coming

Swiss hygiene company Livinguard, which has operations also in India, Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan and South Africa, has come up with a revolutionary and one-of-a-kind face mask that it claims can inactivate bacteria and viruses, including 99.9 percent traces of COVID-19.

The technology was invented by Sanjeev Swamy, an entrepreneur of Indian origin, who is also the founder and CEO of Livinguard Technologies. The textiles in these masks can continuously inactivate the exhaled viruses and help reduce infections even beyond COVID-19.

The masks were launched on Wednesday through a virtual press conference.

Speaking from the company's Swiss headquarters, Swamy said that as per estimates by the World Health Organization, around 89 million masks will be required every month throughout the pandemic. "Providing superior quality of daily life has always been our aim. The unique characteristics of Livinguard masks will provide users with an unprecedented level of security," Swamy said.

He added, "Livinguard's current focus is to apply this technology to lessen the health risk and economic impact of the crisis by enabling people to protect themselves, return to their normal lives. Since our product is washable and reusable, and mostly made from cotton, the mask is eco-friendly and sustainable. Our research shows that if a million people use one reusable Livinguard mask 210 times, we can save 36,000 tonnes of waste. It is also cheaper than a regular mask."

How it works?

The principle underlying the Livinguard Technology empowers the textile surface with a strong positive charge. Substrate materials such as textiles have ~24 billion charges per square centimeter which like a magnet for viruses and bacteria. When microbes come in contact with fabric, the microbial cell is destroyed, eventually destroying the microorganism.

Once the microbes are destroyed, they fall off or can be washed off. 'Once the space they occupied on the material opens up, the charges they attached to are freed. The material continues working with this revolutionary kill power of breadth (variety of germs), efficacy (number of germs), speed, and durability.' This allows users to reuse the mask without compromising on safety or efficacy, explained Swamy.

The Livinguard CEO further pointed out, "Unlike heavy metal-based solutions, this novel technology has been found to be safe for both skin and lungs."

Levels of protection

(Picture credit: Livinguard)

While talking about the levels of protection that the mask offers, Sanjeev Swamy said, "The mask comprises three layers that give five levels of protection. The unique patented Tripellent Technology on the outer layer offers three levels of protection - Livinguard Antiviral and repellent coating on the outside the fabric, Livinguard Antiviral Technology, Livinguard Antiviral and repellent coating on the inside of the fabric. Non-woven industry-standard filters in the middle layer channels viruses for destruction to the outer or inner layers."

Since it is protected from biological contamination, the mask can be safely washed and reused. A Livinguard mask can be washed up to 30 times and can be used for 6 months.

The fabric of the inner layer, which is treated with Livinguard Antiviral Technology, helps inactivate coronavirus, he said.

The masks can be used by frontline COVID warriors and sanitation workers across the world, he added.

Price

The masks are available in three versions, and are priced up to Rs 2000. The masks will soon be available across the top e-commerce platforms in the country.

(Picture credit: Livinguard)