Lockdowns Buying Time & Reducing Pressure, But Won't Extinguish Epidemics Alone: WHO Chief

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, several countries have initiated lockdowns. Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday stated that the enforced lockdowns around the globe have been helpful in reducing the pressure on the health systems, but said it may not necessarily be the panacea for extinguishing epidemics.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on lockdowns

Addressing the media, Tedros said that lockdowns and stopping mass movement of people have been successful when it comes to buying time and reducing pressure on the health systems. Even so, he also asserted that measures like lockdowns and mass movements alone would not extinguish epidemics.

Asking people to stay at home & shutting down population movement is buying time & reducing the pressure on health systems. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO #CoronavirusLockdown #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/kkP1DBltcQ — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on COVID-19

Earlier on Momnday, the WHO chief also said that the that the virus is 'accelerating'. However, Tedros also asserted that it is still possible to "change the trajectory" of the outbreak. Putting forth preventive measures, he urged people to stay at home and practice other physical distancing measures which will enable slowing down the spread of the virus and buying time. But, he added that they are defensive measures that will not help to win the fight against COVID-19. According to him, there is a need to attack the virus with aggressive and targeted tactics. He further reiterated a call for testing every suspected case, isolating and caring for every confirmed case and tracing and quarantining every close contact.

WHO Lauds India's Decision To Impose Lockdown

Earlier on Monday, the WHO lauded the Centre's decision to impose a lockdown in 75 affected districts of India besides suspending trains, buses and metros. According to Dr. Roderico Ofrin- the Regional Emergencies Director, WHO South-East Asia, India's response to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus was "comprehensive" and "robust".

In addition, he opined that the lockdown and suspension of public transport services reflected India's resolve to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr.Ofrin noted that these measures could help slow down virus transmission. At the same time, he stressed that this needed to be complemented by effective steps to isolate, test, treat and trace.

