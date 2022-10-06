Lokayan 22: INS Tarangini, Indian Navy's First Sail Training Ship Makes Port Call To Egypt

The First Sail Training Ship of the Indian Navy, INS Tarangini made a port call at Egypt’s Port Said on October 5. The Indian Navy Ship (INS) was welcomed by officials of the Egyptian Navy and officials from India’s embassy in Egypt. The port call is being undertaken as part of Lokayan-22. During the port call, the ship is set to participate in various official and professional interactions in addition to social engagements.

Furthermore, the ship will remain accessible to visitors during its stay at the port. Trainees of the Indian Navy and from friendly foreign countries are embarked onboard for sail training.

What is Lokayan-22?

INS Tarangini has been deployed on a 14-nation voyage by the Indian Navy, which is named Lokayan 2022. The voyage was flagged off by Indian Navy’s Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command.

As per the Indian Navy, the voyage was set off from the naval jetty at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi on April 6, 2022. As part of its mission, the ship is set to make port calls in 17 ports during her seven-month-long journey. Additionally, the INS Tarangini will cover an approximate distance of 17,485 nautical miles.

The main purpose of the voyage is the training of about 300 under-trainee officers of the Indian Navy. This group forms a part of the Indian Navy’s 1-Training Squadron.

More on INS Tarangini

The Indian Naval Ship is a barque (sailing ship) containing three masts. The ship was commissioned in 1997 for the purpose of imparting sail training to the Indian Navy personnel.

Constructed in Goa and designed by the British naval architect Colin Mudie, the ship was launched on December 1, 1995. Furthermore, INS Tarangini became the first Indian naval ship to circumnavigate the globe in 2003–04.

Image: Embassy of India