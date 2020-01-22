Louis Vuitton Shows 'Sewelo' Rough Diamond To Private Clients

French luxury brand Louis Vitton on January 21, showed its private clients the biggest rough diamond found in over a century. According to reports, the 1,758-carat rough diamond was discovered by Lucara Diamond Corp in Botswana in April 2019. The diamond is dark in colour and has been codenamed 'Sewelo' meaning "rare find" in the southern Tswana language. According to reports, Lucara has collaborated with the luxury bag maker and diamond manufacturer HB company to polish and manufacture a number of smaller jewels from the diamond.

Biggest business potential

While talking to an international media outlet, Louis Vitton's CEO Michael Burke said that the find is the biggest business potential they have right now. Burke further added that no luxury jeweller has shown what happens behind the scenes, adding that their company's main goal was to be completely transparent in terms of where the diamond was mined from and keeping in the loop the client in the making of the final product.

Full value will be known after polish

According to reports, Lucara Diamond Corp said that it will get 50 per cent of the monetary proceeds of the diamonds with another five per cent being donated towards community projects in Botswana, South Africa. Lucara further added that the full value of the rough diamond will be known after it is polished. Luis Vitton has not said that how it has shelled out to procure the diamond neither has it talked about the value of it.

Lucara's CEO, Eira Thomas commented that "Lucara's technologically advanced, XRT diamond recovery circuit has once again delivered historic results. Karowe has now produced two diamonds greater than 1,000 carats in just four years, affirming the coarse nature of the resource and the likelihood of recovering additional, large, high-quality diamonds in the future, particularly as we mine deeper in the orebody and gain access to the geologically favourable EM/PK(S) unit, the source of both of our record-breaking, +1,000 carat diamonds."

The 'Sewelo' diamond is the second biggest diamond ever discovered after a 3,100-carat 'Cullinan' diamond was mined in Cullinan, South Africa on January 26, 1905. According to reports, the diamond was named after the mine's chairman Thomas Cullinan.

