Lufthansa Group Extends Free Rebooking Period Due To ‘exceptional Circumstances’

The Lufthansa Group announced the extension of free rebooking period on May 18 saying its airlines are even more responsive when it comes to rebooking. The company said that the trip can be rebooked free of charge to a new travel date up to and including December 2021. The extended period is applicable to all the Lufthansa Group Airlines including Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Air Dolomiti.

“Passengers who wish to change their travel date can make a one-time rebooking free of charge for the same route and the same class of travel,” said the company in a statement.

The global aviation group said that the journey can also be postponed to the second half of 2021 but the new travel date must be before 31 December 2021. It added that this rule applies to tickets booked up to and including 30 June 2020 and with a confirmed travel date up to and including 30 April 2021.

'Exceptional circumstances'

Previously, the new trip on rebooking had to start by April 30, 2021, which has now been extended up to and including December 2021. The Lufthansa Group said that the rebooking must be made before the originally planned start of travel.

“Lufthansa Group Airlines is thus responding to the wish of many customers to be able to make their travel plans more flexible due to the current exceptional circumstances,” said the company.

(Image: Twitter / @lufthansa)