Lufthansa To Operate 160 Flights Between India And Germany In September

Lufthansa said that it would operate 160 flights between India and Germany in September, a fourfold increase in flights from August, under the air bubble pact signed in July. The German airline will be operating between its Frankfurt and Munich hubs and the key Indian cities of Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

As many as ten weekly flights are scheduled for each of Delhi-Frankfurt, Delhi-Munich, Mumbai-Frankfurt and Bangalore-Frankfurt pairings. Lufthansa has been operating flights from India for several months between Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore and its hubs Frankfurt and Munich.

George Ettiyil, Lufthansa’s Senior Sales Director for South Asia, said in a statement that the airline company feels honoured for being able to offer its customers such a comprehensive flight schedule again. Ettiyil said that the increased flight frequency reflects the ongoing high demand for international air travel to and from India, one of the world’s most important aviation markets.

“We are honored to be part of reconnecting India with the world by offering our customers the safest in-flight experience and connectivity to all major destinations around the globe,” he added.

Free-of-charge rebooking policy

Lufthansa Group has also launched a free-of-charge rebooking policy for its customers regardless of the terms and conditions of their purchased tickets. The change in Lufthansa Group’s fare structure until the end of December includes no rebooking fares for Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines flights.

Lufthansa said that the airlines are meeting their customers' needs for flexible travel arrangements to an even greater extent. However, it added that the customers may incur additional costs if the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking to a different date or destination.

All aircraft operated by Lufthansa Group airlines are equipped with state-of-the-art HEPA filters that continuously clean the cabin air of contaminants such as dust, bacteria, and viruses. This is done to 40 per cent of cabin air; 60 per cent is added as fresh air from outside the aircraft. The airline said that all cabin air is completely renewed approximately every three minutes.

“With our greatly increased flight schedule for flights to and from India, strict hygiene measures, and a convenient rebooking policy, Lufthansa is enabling Indians to fly safely and comfortably to destinations worldwide in these unprecedented times,” said Ettiyil.

