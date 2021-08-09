Lupit Typhoon: Japan Authorities Order Evacuation Of 3Lakh People, 63 Flights Cancelled

Japanese authorities have ordered the evacuation of some 3,00,200 people from the prefectures of Hiroshima, Shimane and Ehime due to the Lupit typhoon. The Japanese airline has cancelled 63 flights in the southwestern part of the country due to the typhoon, news agency ANI cited NHK broadcaster report. Typhoon Lupit made landfall on Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu on Sunday night, August 8.

Typhoon Lupit makes landfall

The typhoon is forecast to move up through the Kyushu region to the Sea of Japan, Kyodo News reported citing the Japan Meteorological Agency. The meteorologists have warned that the typhoon could bring heavy rains and strong winds in several areas including northern and eastern parts of Japan between Monday and Tuesday. The typhoon reportedly had an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its centre and was packing winds of up to 108 kph as of 6 pm.

The typhoon which was moving northeast at about 35 kilometres per hour, as of 6 pm on Sunday made landfall near the prefecture's Makurazaki shortly after 8 pm. As per the report, rainfall of up to 300 millimetres is forecasted for the Shikoku region in western Japan. The rainfall of 200 and 250 mm has been projected for wide areas of Japan including the Kyushu region, in the 24 hours through Monday evening. Another typhoon, which was approaching Tokyo and its neighbouring areas on Sunday, moved away from Japan's main island of Honshu. The typhoon is moving northeast off the coast of Choshi, Chiba Prefecture.

It is worth mentioning that Japanese authorities on August 8 had ordered the evacuation of nearly 29,000 people in the Japanese prefecture of Chiba near Tokyo due to Mirinae typhoon approaching the country's eastern coast, news agency ANI cited Japanese media reports. As on early Sunday morning, the tropical storm was reportedly at the southeast of the prefecture and was forecasted to continue to move northeast at about 25 kilometres per hour (15.5 miles per hour), ANI cited NHK broadcaster, The typhoon's central atmospheric pressure was 980 hectopascals, with winds reaching 83 kilometres per hour. The meteorologist had warned of possible landslides and flooding due to the Mirinae typhoon.

