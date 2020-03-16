France: Luxury Perfume Makers To Start Producing Hand Sanitizers Amid Coronavirus Crisis

In a bid to tackle the shortage of anti-viral products in France, luxury perfume and cosmetics makers will now use their facilities to make hand sanitizers. According to international media reports, luxury good company, LVMH, which owns Christian Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy, are due to begin production of 'large quantities' of hydroalcoholic gel from March 16. The company is expected to make 12 tons of the gel and the product will be given at no charge to French authorities.

The luxury brand company in a press release said that it intends to help address the risk of a lack of products in France to enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the deadly virus. The statement further by the company further read that the gels will be delivered free of charge to the health authorities. The company will be using the production lines of its perfume and cosmetics brands to 'produce large quantities' of hydroalcoholic gels.

Currently, France has more than 5,000 confirmed cases and the deadly virus has claimed 127 lives. In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, the French government has also closed restaurants, cafes and non-essential store. Earlier this month, France education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer also said that the authorities have shut almost 120 schools in the areas that have reported the largest numbers of coronavirus infections.

150 countries affected

Governments across the world have also called on manufacturers to help make products that are running low during the virus outbreak. The virus has also sickened more than 1,70,000 people and left more than 6,500 dead. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 150 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 6,500 people worldwide.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation. However, Tedros also said that the coronavirus outbreak is a 'controllable pandemic'.

