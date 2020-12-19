Macron 'doing Well' After Testing COVID Positive, Trump Wishes Him 'speedy Recovery'

US President Donald Trump on December 18 spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron after he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection. Trump wished the French President “a speedy recovery”. “President Trump wished President Macron a speedy recovery and quick return to his full duties. President Trump also extended his best wishes for a Merry Christmas to President Macron, his family, and the People of France,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. Meanwhile, in a separate video statement, the French president said that he was doing well but had been “slowed down” due to the virus. Macron has been isolating at his official residence La Lanterne in Versailles outside Paris.

"I am doing well. I have the same symptoms as yesterday: tiredness, headaches, dry cough. Like hundreds of thousands of others of you," Macron said in the video he posted of himself. "My activity is a little slowed down due to the virus. But I am continuing to take care of the priority issues like the epidemic or, for example, Brexit," he added.

France resurgence 'worrying'

Meanwhile, France’s top epidemiologist, Sophie Vaux, noted a "worrying" resurgence across France as the country recorded close to 60,000 cover related fatalities ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays. However, assuring about his hopefully fast recovery, France’s President Macron said that he will "be back soon”, adding that there was no reason "to believe this [coronavirus infection] will develop badly”.

Earlier, Elysee Palace had announced that Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, has tested positive for the coronavirus and he had notable symptoms. He had come in contact with Macron also recently met with the Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, and head of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the European Commission head, Ursula von der Leyen. The news of the French president contracting the virus at a crucial time of Brexit talks led t the cancellation of schedules in France and across Europe, and mostly shifting the meetings to virtual, the palace informed.

