Madeleine McCann Case: Probe Involving Police Of 3 Countries Help Identify Prime Suspect

A top-secret probe involving police forces in three countries reportedly helped investigators zone in on Christian Brueckner, the ‘significant’ target in Madeleine McCann case. According to an international media report, Christian had a string of convictions for sex crimes against children, burglary and drugs, however, it was his bar room revelation that helped investigators believe that he had information about what happened to Madeleine. His life of crime had also triggered the interest of the police in the Algarve years before as in total his charge sheet reportedly listed 17 offences which began as a teenager.

According to a media report, Christian travelled frequently between Germany and Portugal and he somehow evaded becoming the prime suspect until after the 10th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance. Christian was later connected to a case in Portugal where he allegedly raped and robbed a 72-year-old. He then later claimed about his connection to the disappearance of Maddie, which put a three-country police operation into full swing.

Police officers from Britain, Germany and Portugal reportedly linked their investigations and interviewed informants and those who might have come across Christian. The police did not reveal the nature of the investigation in a bid to ensure that word did not spread that Christian was suspected in the kidnapping and probable murder of Madeleine. The officers also did not want potential informants to be put off or be identified in the media before their probe had reached a satisfactory conclusion.

Police publicly declare Madeleine as dead

While Christian was reportedly arrested for another crime which he committed 12 years back, the officers believed that there was another crime that he had an answer for - the kidnapping of Madeleine. After six-months of Christian being put behind bars, the cops reportedly identified two vehicles used by him and spoken to the British house owner about the 43-year-old’s background. After a thorough investigation, the police finally revealed that Christian is a major suspect that had emerged, however, they did not reveal any more information.

While the investigators showed some of their cards, they also believe that people who know even a little about Christian would come forwards and help solve the case. The German police also hope that somebody would also come forwards and reveal to the police the place where the ‘body’ was left. While speaking at a press conference, it was also the first time that an officer had publicly declared Madeleine as ‘dead’. Further investigation is still underway.

