German Police Treat Madeleine McCann's Disappearance As Murder, Parents Cling On To Hope

German prosecutors have put out an appeal for information about a known sex offender who they believe killed British girl Madeleine McCann. According to reports, Madeleine McCann disappeared from her family’s holiday apartment in Algarve, Portugal from her room while her parents were dining in a nearby restaurant back in 2007. The disappearance occurred a few days before Madeleine’s fourth birthday. Authorities believe Madeleine to be dead and are treating this case as a suspected murder.

Parents continue to cling to hope

According to reports, Hans Christian Wolters, spokesman for Braunschweig prosecutor's office in northern Germany has revealed that German authorities are looking for a sex offender who already has past convictions that include the sexual exploitation of children and lived in Algarve between 1995 and 2007 near Praia da luz. The authorities are now moving forward with the assumption that Madeleine is dead even though her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann continue to cling to the hope that she is alive.

Reports have identified the suspect the German authorities are looking for as Christian B, and he is reportedly serving a prison sentence for offences related to narcotics. He also faces separate charges for the rape of an American woman in Portugal in 2005.

Read: COVID-19 Patient Missing From KEM Hospital Since May 19: Kin

Read: Madeleine McCann's Disappearance: Police Finds New Suspect, Parents Call It 'significant'

Speaking to a British news media outlet, Clarence Mitchell, a spokeswoman for the family said that it was "potentially very significant" development. Elaborating further she said that both the parents had never given up on the hope that their daughter might be found alive but they are “realistic”. She further said that regardless of the outcome, Madeleine's parents were determined to bring to justice whoever was responsible for it.

(Image Credit Twitter/@Stanley14238408)

Read: Missing Mexican Lawmaker's Body Found Following Abduction

Read: German Identified As Missing UK Girl Case Suspect