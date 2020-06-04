Madeleine McCann's Disappearance: Police Finds New Suspect, Parents Call It 'significant'

Parents of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in 2007, have said that announcement of a new suspect was "potentially significant" development in their 13 year-long hunts. Madeleine, then three years old, disappeared during a family holiday in Algarve, Portugal from her room while her parents were dining in a nearby restaurant. However, on June 3, the British and German police announced new information about a German sex offender, currently imprisoned in Germany, whom they suspected of abducting Madeleine.

Speaking about the new suspect, police officials reportedly revealed that he lived in Algarve between 1995 and 2007 near Praia da luz. The new suspect, whose name hasn't been revealed, had been convicted of hotel burglary, drug trafficking as well as child abuse in the past. Following the development, the police have expressed a desire to speak to anyone who might have relevant information on the 43-year-old suspect or the movements of two vehicles linked to him during the period around the girl's disappearance. Both cars, a Volkswagen camper van and a Jaguar are reportedly in the possession of German police.

Speaking to a British news media outlet later, Clarence Mitchell, a spokeswoman for the family said that it was "potentially very significant" development. Elaborating further she said that both the parents had never given up on the hope that their daughter might be found alive but they are “realistic”. She further said that regardless of the outcome, Madeleine's parents were determined to bring to justice whoever was responsible for it. According to reports, the police have assumed Madeleine to be dead and is treating it as a case of suspected murder. According to reports, they have also determined the method that was used to her.

