Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast Of Jamaica

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and eastern Cuba on Tuesday. No injuries or road closures have been reported as of yet.

The quake occurred at around 7:10 pm (UTC) and its epicentre was located at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, about 125 kilometres northwest of the coastal town of Lucea.

The tremors were felt strongly in Santiago, the largest city in eastern Cuba. The quake also hit the Cayman Islands, leaving crack on roads. Several South Florida buildings were evacuated as a precaution, according to the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County officials.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake could generate waves 1 to 3 feet above normal in Cuba, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Honduras, Mexico and Belize.

There has been a rise in the incidents of earthquakes around with world, with its worst impact in Turkey. The Middle Eastern country witnessed an earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes on the night of January 24, claiming the lives of 41 people in the region. The powerful quake also injured more than 1,600 others, as per authorities.

At least 45 survivors were pulled out of the rubble alive. Turkish emergency teams on Monday recovered the bodies of the last two missing quake victims from the rubble of a collapsed building. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 86 people injured by the quake remained hospitalized, 18 of them in intensive care.

The quake destroyed 76 buildings and damaged more than 1,000 others, forcing survivors to take refuge in tents, mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories. Authorities warned people not to return to homes that could be unsafe.

Friday's quake hit at 8:55 p.m in the city that lies 565 kilometers (350 miles) east of Ankara. It was followed by close to 950 aftershocks — 21 of them measuring magnitude 4 or higher.

(With inputs from AP, Image source: AP)