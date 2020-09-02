COVID-19: China Reports Eight New Cases, Total Cases Surpass 89,000

On the first day of September mainland China reported eight new cases of coronavirus, a day earlier China reported ten news cases. In a statement national health commission said, all new cases of coronavirus are imported cases and involves travelers from overseas. This makes September 1, 17 consecutive days with no local case or transmission. The number of new asymptomatic cases fell to 19 from 34 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless infections as confirmed cases. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,066, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

The government in China’s Xinjiang region is reportedly resorting to unproven medicine to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus. According to Associated Press, a Uighur woman, who was arrested at the height of China’s COVID-19 outbreak, claimed that she was forced to drink a medicine which made her feel weak and nauseous, while the guards watched her gulp it. She reportedly even said that the prison officers stripped her and others naked and hosed them with disinfectants like firemen’.

As per the news agency, the Xinjiang government is using ‘draconian’ measures to combat the deadly virus, including physically locking residents in homes, imposing quarantines of over 40 days, and arresting those who do not comply. While health experts called it a breach of medical ethics, some residents reported that they were being forced to swallow traditional Chinese medicine. The experts noted that there is a lack of rigorous clinical data showing that the herbal medicine works against the virus, which includes ingredients banned in Germany, Switzerland, the US, and other countries for high-level toxins and carcinogens.

(Image credits: PTI)

