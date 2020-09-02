China Factoring India In Nuclear Threat Perception; Set To Double Nuke Stockpile: Pentagon

Amid the turbulent developments between India and China, the US Department of Defense has released the Pentagon's China Military Report 2020. In its report, the Pentagon has noted that India plays a crucial factor in China's nuclear threat perceptions. The report has been put forth at a time when China has been taking aggressive measures in crucial areas like Indo-Pacific and South China Sea.

Pentagon's China Military Report

The Pentagon report has laid bare the military and security developments undertaken by the PRC. The report also points out China's nuclear forces' capability which includes its readiness, nuclear stockpile size and capability. It is also estimated that China's military forces will significantly grow in the next decade. Moreover, the report also observed that India also plays a vital role when it comes to threat perceptions. This comes amid the ongoing standoff near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The already existing stockpile of PRC, estimated to be in the low 200s, is expected to be doubled over the next decade as China is stepping up its nuclear capability. The report also added that China has been pursuing a 'nuclear triad' with the development of a nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missile. In addition, the PRC has also been strengthening its ground and naval assets for nuclear capabilities.

Xi's military ambitions

Apart from the detailed assessment of China's nuclear developments, the Pentagon report also mentions how China is seeking to set up logistics in dozens of countries. These measures are being taken by the PRC to allow its army to consolidate power at greater distances. Three of these logistics projects are being set up in India's three neighbours- Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. Other countries where China is considering to set up its military logistics include Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Angola, and Tajikistan.

“A global PLA (Peoples Liberation Army) military logistics network could both interfere with US military operations and support offensive operations against the United States as the PRC’s global military objectives evolve,” the Pentagon said in the report.

Meanwhile, Chinese military academics assert that bases abroad can enable forward deployment of its forces and support military conflict, diplomatic signalling, political change, bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and training. They also suggest that a military logistic network could enable intelligence monitoring of the US military. In August 2017, China officially opened its first military base in Djibouti.

(With PTI Inputs)