COVID-19: Mainland China Reports Total 1,692 Imported Cases; Biggest Number From Russia

The total number of Coronavirus cases from abroad in Mainland China reached 1,692, with one new imported case reported on Tuesday, May 12. The highest number of migrated cases in the mainland China region were imported from Russia with 680 cases, followed by the United Kingdom with 314 cases, the United States of America with 182 cases and France and Spain with 89 and 88 Coronavirus cases respectively.

The rest of the cases were imported from Italy, Iran, Philippines, Thailand, Canada, Brazil, UAE, Switzerland, Pakistan, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Cambodia and Germany, state-run Global Times reported.

Wuhan To Conduct City-wide testing

As the Coronavirus cases in Wuhan, the origin of the Novel Coronavirus, are emerging once again, the city will reportedly be conducting citywide testing for all citizens. According to an international media report, within the next 10 days, the authorities will be testing every citizen in the city as they fear a second wave of infections. The authorities reportedly announced the testing plan in an ‘emergency notice’.

The notice reportedly read that the officials, after research, decided to carry out a ’10-day-battle for the screening of nucleic acids of all new coronavirus in Wuhan. The notice further also informed that each district will also be making an arrangement for the nuclei acid screening for all staff in its jurisdiction with a 10-day period. The new measures come as six new infections recently emerged in the city. As per reports, the ‘emergency notice’ was issued to strengthen social prevention and control, prevent the rebound of the epidemic and strengthen the normalisation of epidemic prevention and control.

Asymptomatic cases can create problem

As Wuhan remained free from infections in the last 35 days, the new cases have raised concerns regarding a potential second wave of the epidemic. Wuhan’s health authority in a statement also said that the task of epidemic prevention and control in the city is still very heavy, warning about the risk of a rebound. All the new confirmed cases were earlier classified as asymptomatic which were not included in the overall tally of confirmed coronavirus cases.

The authorities now believe that the rising number of asymptomatic cases can create a problem for the authorities who are planning to further ease restrictions to return to normalcy. A top Chinese health expert had said that the government will focus on testing people from high-risk group and areas.

