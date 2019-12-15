Major Economies Resist Bolder Decisions On Climate Change At UN Summit

As the Madrid summit concluded on December 14, the climate activists and the campaigners were left with disappointment since the major world economies failed to make bolder decisions on the issue of climate change. The resistance shown by the nations dimmed hopes that the world leaders will be able to act in time to prevent global warming and the rising temperatures which are accountable for destroying the natural world and severely affecting human civilization.

Disappointment at UN summit

The two-week summit in Madrid concluded over the weekend. The climate activists and delegates from several nations criticized Chile, taking precedence over the talks, has drafted a document that might be antagonistic to the 2015 Paris Agreement which was meant to specifically tackle global warming. The document may result in further delay in taking the required steps to battle environmental changes that have resulted in the recent bushfires, floods, and droughts.

Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, a climate and energy think-tank in Nairobi said that when the scientists are warning the governments of the devastating consequences of the carbon emissions that are rising at a much faster rate and when the children are protesting on the streets in millions, what the global leaders did at the Madrid summit is “a betrayal of people across the world.”

"They are ripping apart an essential part of the Paris Agreement, with these new texts. Leaders are not responding to the climate crisis at all. I would say here in Madrid that the governments fucked up."@mohadow @COP25CL #COP25 #climateaction pic.twitter.com/HcsMJ9qEM5 — The UN Climate Change Conference (@UNClimateSummit) December 14, 2019

The Madrid climate summit was due to end on Friday, but it was dragged on till Saturday as several ministers from various nations were unable to reach a conclusion over the implementation of the Paris deal. The agreement has failed to live up to its expectations. The countries which have been part of the Agreement since the beginning expressed their anger at the polluting nations who still fail to show ambition to implement laws and provisions that will slow down the climate crisis especially after a year that witnessed the wildfires, cyclones, floods, and droughts across the world.

We need more ambition than what is currently on offer at #COP25.



We cannot tell the world that we are lowering our ambitions in the fight against climate change.



Constructive talks with the @COP25CL Presidency again this morning. pic.twitter.com/l7Sn6gi6Yy — Frans Timmermans (@TimmermansEU) December 14, 2019

