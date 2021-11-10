Malala Yousafzai's Wedding 4 Months After Dismissing Need For Marriage Piques Pak Netizens

As Nobel laureate and women's rights activist, Malala Yousafzai got married to Asser Malik in her Birmingham home, her comments about the institution of marriage made about four months ago in an interview with a magazine surfaced on social media. It was not long before Pakistani netizens attacked her for her seemingly contradictory actions.

Taking to her Twitter on November 9, the campaigner for girls' education shared the joyous moment with her followers by writing, ''Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.''

The intimate nikkah ceremony was held at her Birmingham home as she shared a few snaps from her small wedding party. The internet was flooded with congratulatory wishes from people across various fraternities including Bollywood as actor Priyanka Chopra congratulated her by writing on her Instagram, ''Congratulations Malala. Wishing you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision!!'' National Ambassador for UN Women Pakistan, Muniba Mazari, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Apple CEO Tim cook and many more.

In an interview with Vogue in July, the 24-year-old activist voiced her opinion on marriage stating, ''I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?'' She admitted being quickly shut down by her mother who had said, ''Don't you dare say anything like that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful.''

This did not sit well with a few Pakistani netizens who were reminded of Malala's misgivings around marriage four months ago. Many took to their Twitter to call her out on the same. One user shared the image of Malala from her wedding and wrote, 'Your words can haunt you Lifetime......'' Additionally, the activist had found herself in hot waters in Pakistan as lawmakers, clerics and academicians accused her of peddling a western narrative.

