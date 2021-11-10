Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai Weds Asser Malik In Intimate Ceremony In Birmingham

Nobel laureate and women's rights activist, Malala Yousafzai tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony with Asser Malik in her Birmingham home. A campaigner for girls' education, Yousafzai took to social media to announce the "precious day" in her life. Malala said that she was excited to embark upon the journey ahead with her husband.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," Malala wrote on Twitter.

"We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she added along with pictures from the ceremony, which also included snaps from her small wedding party.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Malala, now 24 years of age, was the youngest person to win the Nobel Prize for Peace when she was 17. She came to the UK after sustaining near-fatal injuries in an attack by the Taliban in Pakistan. She was targeted for demanding education rights for women. Malala, along with two other friends, were brutally shot at when a group of militants attacked a school bus in north-western Swat Valley.

After almost recovering from her injuries, Malala along with her family moved to Birmingham, which she calls her "second home." She then went on to study in Oxford and continued her campaigns for human rights, focusing on demanding rights for women and girls' right to education. She also published a biography titled I am Malala, describing the attack on her and the subsequent events. She completed her graduation last year from Oxford with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, politics, and economics (PPE).

Best wishes pour in for the couple

The internet flooded with best wishes for the couple. National Ambassador for UN Women Pakistan, Muniba Mazari took to Instagram to express love and regards to the family. Malala's friend and education activist Vee Kativhu also took to Twitter to wish her "bestie."

(Image: @MalinFezehai/Instagram)