The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Singapore Confirms Eight New Coronavirus Cases, Total Tally At 138

Rest of the World News

Singapore Ministry of Health has reportedly said that it has confirmed eight more new cases of novel coronavirus on March 7, taking the nationwide tally to 138.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Singapore

Singapore's Ministry of Health has reportedly confirmed eight new cases of novel coronavirus on March 7, taking the nationwide tally to 138. The new cases included four men and two women who are Singapore nationals as well as an Indonesian woman and an Italian man, as per the reports. According to the reports, three of them had a recent travel history. 

According to the reports, a 37-year-old Singaporean woman had travel history to London from February 23 to 27. Another confirmed case, a 56-year-old Singaporean woman went to Malaysia on February 21 and a 36-year-old Italian man was in the US from February 7 to 22, and in Italy from February 23 to 29, as per reports.

READ: Coronavirus: New Daily Cases In China Fall Below 100 For First Time, Death Toll At 3,070

Four of the confirmed cases reported on Saturday are linked to the cluster involving a private dinner function in the western region of Jurong, Singapore. The cluster resulted in accounting for 21 new cases in Singapore. Out of the 138 confirmed cases in the island nation, 90 have been discharged, 40 have been hospitalised and said to be in stable condition and eight are in a critical state, as per reports. 

READ: Iran Reports 21 New Coronavirus Deaths, Raising Death Toll To 145

Minister urges people to be prepared

Singapore's National Development Minister Lawrence Wong has asked people and authorities to be prepared for 'new spikes' in COVID-19 cases. According to the minister, it is impossible to isolate and shut Singapore from the rest of the world and therefore Singapore has to prepare for new cases of the coronavirus. On March 3, Wong announced that Singapore will block the entry and transit of all visitors who travelled to Iran, northern Italy or South Korea within the last 14 days.

This measure in addition to several other precautions has taken effect from March 4. These measures according to Wong are meant to help reduce the risk of imported coronavirus cases in Singapore. The new coronavirus that is believed to have originated in a local seafood market in Wuhan has claimed nearly 3,600 lives across the globe and has infected more than 1,00,000 people.

READ: Coronavirus Claims Two More Lives In South Korea, Death Toll Reaches 46

READ: Coronavirus: Death Toll Crosses 3,000 In China, Cases Surpass 100,000 Globally

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
T20 World Cup
BABITA PHOGAT WISHES TEAM INDIA
Nirbhaya case
MUKESH SINGH'S PLEA
Women's day
PM MODI'S #SHEINSPIRESUS MOVEMENT
Harsh Vardhan
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
Smriti Irani
SMRITI IRANI ON EVE OF WOMEN'S DAY
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV