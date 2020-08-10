Malaysia's Ex-PM Unconvincingly Defends His Silence On China’s Uighurs Rights Abuse

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been eerily silent on China’s alleged human rights abuse of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region, given his contentious statement on Kashmir issue that put a strain on India-Malaysia relationship. The 95-year-old Malaysian leader has stated that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is an aggressor and wouldn’t listen to anyone while Indian is liberal and open to criticism.

On August 8, Mahathir, who is looking to start a new political party, triggered a fresh controversy by defending his remarks on Kashmir at the UN General Assembly. In a series of tweets, he said that he had chosen to speak out despite being aware of the potential backlash, affecting Malaysia’s palm oil export to India.

Mahathir claimed that the contentious speech at the UN General Assembly in September last year only served to prove that what he had said was “mild and to a certain degree, restrained”. He asserted that he can now speak without any restraint as he’s not a Prime Minister anymore and address the Kashmir issue without threats of boycotts.

I offer no apology for what I had said though I am sorry that it had affected our palm oil export to India. I don’t know if that is a high price to pay for speaking out against such injustices. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) August 8, 2020

Mahathir on Zakir Naik

He has also remained adamant on not sending Zakir Naik to India, the radical Islamic preacher wanted by the Indian authorities for alleged money laundering and hate speeches. Malaysia was reportedly ready to send Naik to any other country but India, citing safety reasons. Mahathir is now looking to start a new ethnic Malay party after he was sacked from his previous party during a political struggle.

In February, Malaysian King appointed Muhyiddin Yassin as the Prime Minister after Mahathir resigned from the post in an unsuccessful attempt to regain the control. Mahathir had submitted his resignation following a series of meetings to plan the formation of a new federal government.

Mahathir had planned to convene the parliament on March 2 in order to allow lawmakers to choose their leader but Malaysian King rejected it, saying he will continue to strive to find a solution in accordance with the constitution and in the interests of the people and country. He is now planning to gain control over the government by replacing the ruling party with his faction.

