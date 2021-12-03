Malaysia: 'Merdeka 118' Soon To Be World's Second Tallest Building Tops Out In Country

The spire of a Merdeka 118 has officially topped out in Malaysia reaching a height over 2,227 feet, is soon to become the world's second-tallest building upon its completion next year. As Burj Khalifa in Dubai stands the tallest in the world, Merdeka 118 as of now is taller than China's 2,073-foot Shanghai Tower. Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob at an event celebrating the spire's completion on Tuesday, November 30, described the project as an "iconic tower for the future."

Hailing the project which is not just an achievement in the field of engineering, Ismail Sabri Yaakob told reporters, "This project further strengthens Malaysia's position as a modern and developed country."

Teruja dan bangga dengan berdirinya ikon global, Merdeka 118 yang merupakan menara kedua tertinggi di dunia selepas Burj Khalifa! 🇲🇾💪🏻



Menara 118 menjadi menara tertinggi di Malaysia serta Asia Tenggara dengan ketinggian 678.9 meter.#KeluargaMalaysia #BekerjaBersamaRakyat pic.twitter.com/f92XhvxNHV — Ismail Sabri (@IsmailSabri60) November 30, 2021

World's second tallest building in making

According to the project plan, the building is comprised of 3.1 million square feet of floor space, and of which more than half will be allotted for offices. The tower also offers a house, a mall, a mosque, a Park Hyatt hotel, and Southeast Asia's highest observation deck. Public space and a park at ground level will be established at the wider four-acre site.

The tower is set in a historic part of Kuala Lumpur, where former leader Tunku Abdul Rahman in 1957 declared Malaysian independence.

Referring to the historical significance of the site, Ismail Sabri, who was named prime minister in August, said, "The sculptural design reflects the image of Rahman famously raising his hand to shout Merdeka! meaning Malay for "independent!" more than six decades ago".

The world's second-tallest building which is designed by Australian architects Fender Katsalidis said that inspired by patterns found in Malaysian arts and crafts, the triangular glass planes on the building's facade were designed. In a press release, the firm mentioned that the rich cultural mix that defines Malayasia's people are symbolically represented through designs.

The project was announced in the year 2010 but it broke the ground just five years back amid the concerns raised by some local heritage campaigners over the consequences it may pose on the historic neighbourhood. The project work was halted in March last year in line with the strict lockdown imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the delay, the building would have been completed by this year.

(Image: Unsplash)