Malaysia Strives To Save Endangered Sea Turtles, Locals Involved In Conservation Projects

Malaysia is now on an uphill battle to help save endangered sea turtles who make their way to its beaches from the South China Sea to lay their eggs. According to reports, Malaysia forms the nesting ground for several species of sea turtles, such as Green turtles, Hawksbills and Leatherbacks.

Mission to save sea turtles

As per reports, in recent years the number of sea turtles has dwindled substantially due to multiple factors like maritime pollution, coastal development, and human interference such as snatching up their eggs, either for sale or consumption. Conservationists are slowly making progress by raising awareness about these creatures and getting people who were earlier involved in the illegal trade of sea turtle eggs to change their ways.

According to reports, in another major win for conservationists and sea turtles, Terengganu state which is a major nesting site has announced that it will ban the trading of sea turtle eggs. Unfortunately, humans are far from the only threat that sea turtles and their offspring’s face. Monitor lizards from the nearby forests or surrounding areas eat the eggs before they have a chance to hatch. Sharks and predatory fish also pose a considerable threat to sea turtle hatchlings as they start their journey into the ocean.

According to reports, eggs that were stolen and eaten from the beaches in Malaysia use to be a key source of protein for many people, especially the poor, but those habits are liable to change as incomes started to increase and people started to have more options.

The locals have also been made to realise that it is more beneficial to them to protect and nurture the sea turtles and their eggs rather than eat them since the turtles attract large groups of tourists who thereby make the livelihood of many people possible.

While authorities have banned the sale of certain species of sea turtles, the sale of the more common ones is still legal in Malaysia. However, due to pressure from conservation groups, the government has vowed to ban the sale of all sea turtle eggs by the end of 2020.

