Goa CM Hails Fishermen Who Saved Olive Ridley Turtles, Video Wins Internet

Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently took to Twitter to hail the local fishermen, who saved five Olive Ridley turtles off the state’s coast. While sharing the video of the rescue effort, Sawant, in the tweet, called the ‘kind gesture’ respectful. He also thanked the fishermen for ‘respecting the ecosystem’.

In the video, one can see the fishermen snipping away their fishing nets to rescue the protected species. Three of the men could also be seen holding the huge turtles. According to reports, the video was shot at Benaulim Beach in South Goa.

I am grateful for the kind gesture of my Goan brothers, making our state a better place to live by respecting the nature's ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/2NUqvMGgac — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 21, 2020

READ: Goa Registers First COVID-19 Death; 85-year-old Woman Succumbs

Netizens call the fishermen ‘noble souls’

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 47,000 times. With over 2,000 likes and several comments, netizens also called the fishermen ‘noble souls’ for saving the Olive Ridley turtles. Before Sawant’s post, the same video had been shared on various social media platforms. The fishermen were reportedly also feted by local Nationalist Congress Party MLA from Benaulim assembly constituency Churchill Alemao.

While praising the fishermen, one internet user wrote, “I salute the noble souls for the excellent job of releasing innocent marine life. True service of the poor creatures”. Another internet user-added, “Fantastic work done by a good-hearted man this is a true donation to our nature”.

We need more people like this.😇 — Tarun Ashok Malviya (@TarunAshokMalv1) June 21, 2020

Good bless you all — supporter_nationalist (@sandeeprautela2) June 22, 2020

READ: First COVID-19 Death In Goa; 85-yr-old Woman Succumbs

Good work — Kishor Bede (@BedeKishor) June 22, 2020

Truly Humbled — Rutvik Kopardekar (@RutvikParwar1) June 22, 2020

READ: No Ring Of Fire Seen From Goa During Annular Solar Eclipse

READ: Stakeholders Seek Phase-wise Unlocking Of Goa Tourism Industry



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.