Malaysia: Woman Dead, Husband In ICU After Duo Consume Deadly Puffer Fish In Lunch

In a harrowing incident, an 83-year-old Malaysian woman died and her 84-year-old husband was rushed to the ICU as he went into a coma after the duo consumed the puffer fish last week, according to reports. The fish was purchased by the man from a local fish shop on March 25. It contained extremely potent poisons that harmed the couple's health and left them in need of medical intervention. The couple’s daughter, Ng Ai Lee, noted that her father had brought the mammal for lunch.

“My parents have been buying fish from the same fishmonger for many years, so my father did not think twice about it,” Lee told the Star paper. “He would not have knowingly bought something so deadly to eat and put their lives in danger," she added.

Breathing difficulties and chest pain

Ling Tian Soon — the health and unity committee chairman for Johor, in southern Malaysia, told the outlet that the husband and wife actually cleaned the deadly poisonous fish and cooked it for lunch. Lim Siew Guan started to shiver after eating the fish while also complaining about breathing difficulties and chest pain. “Her husband also began displaying similar symptoms about an hour later,” Soon was quoted as telling Star. The couple was rushed to the hospital by their son. Shortly, the woman was pronounced dead while her husband is still struggling for his life. “The ’cause of death’ is given as ‘food poisoning with neurological manifestation resulting in respiratory failure with cardiac dysrhythmia possibly due to ciguatera toxin or tetrodotoxin ingestion,’ from the puffer fish,” Soon said.

“I was devastated,” Lee the relative of the couple told Star. “The pain and emotions that I felt at the time were indescribable because it was just too unexpected," the Kuala Lumpur resident added. As the man went into a coma, the relative explained that he spent time in the intensive care unit as his health so rapidly deteriorated. “I am prepared for the worst because the doctor told us that even if he is able to pull through the ordeal, he might not be the same any more, due to his old age,” she told the outlet.