Malaysians In Singapore Host Students To Celebrate Lunar New Year, See Pictures

In a wholesome incident, a Malaysian resident from Singapore named Chan Jit Yen, who loves the Lunar New Year, hosted stranded students to celebrate the start of the Year of the Ox. Usually, Chan takes a week off work and visits her family in Kuala Lumpur and then travels to her hometown in Ipoh. However, this year due to the pandemic, she gave her rented apartment to four Malaysian students.

Lunar new year celebrations

Similar to Chan’s situation, several students are celebrating the Lunar New Year away from home for the first time. Chan also took notice of a call by the Malaysian Association in Singapore as it asked Malaysians to treat students to a meal over the festive period. It somehow managed to match 25 students to 10 hosts. "Especially (for) Malaysian students, Chinese New Year has been something that they’re really looking forward to," said Chan. She added, "I hope they ... feel like home and not feeling left out in Singapore."

(Chan Jit Yen smiles as she hosts Malaysian students, foreground, during a Lunar New Year hot pot lunch at her rented apartment in Singapore Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Image Credits: AP)

(Chan Jit Yen prepares ingredients for a Lunar New Year hot pot lunch she is hosting for Malaysian students at her rented apartment in Singapore Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Image Credits: AP)

(Malaysian students, from left, Felix Mong, Jason Ong, Ter Leong Kern and Siew Ee Sung eat bak kwa, a Chinese meat product similar to jerky, during a Lunar New Year hot pot lunch hosted by a Malaysian couple at their rented apartment in Singapore. Image Credits: AP)

(With Malaysian workers and students stranded in the city state over the Lunar New Year due to coronavirus travel restrictions, the Malaysian Association in Singapore has called on Malaysians to treat students to a meal. Image Credits: AP)

Management committee member Lee Ji En spoke about the initiative as she said, "This initiative is all about the food and the people. Food is what brings people together, especially for Malaysians". Chan had a wholesome day after visiting the supermarket and preparing the menu just like she wanted to.

Ter Leong Kern was one of the four students who visited Chan for the event. According to the reports by AP, Ter dreamed that he was celebrating with his family at their home in Klang. Speaking about her experience, Ten said, “Hope is hope, but reality is still a thing, you know, so we cannot go back. I hope that the pandemic will go away as soon as possible because it has been very detrimental to all of our daily lives”.

