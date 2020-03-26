Malaysia's King, Queen Quarantined After 7 Palace Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Malaysia’s king and queen have reportedly been placed under quarantine after seven palace employees tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement on March 26, the Istana Negara told the state press that all seven staff members were isolated and were under medical supervision at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, however, King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah had to be isolated. The palace staff are in stable condition, it added.

According to reports, the Health Ministry was investigating the source of the virus strain for the staff members. It was also trying to establish the exposed contacts. Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin told the media that the king and queen took the test at Istana Negara and were tested negative for COVID-19. They, however, would remain in quarantine until cleared. Following this, their Majesties are now observing a 14-day self-quarantine, starting yesterday (March 25), he was quoted saying.

Non-essential movement prohibited

As per the statement by the palace, all close contacts and relevant staff members were instructed to take the COVID-19 test to ensure that there wasn’t the potential risk of the outbreak within the palace. To ensure that exposure to the virus can be controlled and curbed at Istana Negara, all close contact and the relevant staff members have been instructed to quarantine and will be tested for the novel coronavirus, it was announced. The statement also mentioned that the king was prohibited to meet with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for the weekly pre-Cabinet meeting that was scheduled for March 25, and all subsequent sessions for him were banned, as per the media reports.

Prime Minister of Malaysia Muhyiddin had earlier declared that all non-essential movement was prohibited in the country, and orders were enforced starting March 18 until March 31, which was then extended for another two weeks. He was quoted saying the measure was necessary and had to be enforced as the Health Ministry anticipated a surge in cases in weeks ahead.

