95-year-old Becomes Oldest Woman In Italy To Recover From Coronavirus

A 95-year-old from Italy became the oldest woman in the country to recover from coronavirus. The recent development has come as a ray of hope for the country when it is battling probably the worst health crisis in its history. According to reports, Alma Clara Corsini was admitted to hospital in Pavullo on March 5, where doctors and specialists saw her remarkable recovery to make her the oldest woman in the country to overcome the deadly disease, which is considered more vulnerable for the elderly.

Read: Hong Kong Reports Surge In Coronavirus Cases Weeks After Being Praised For Mature Handling

As per reports, Corsini has been discharged from the hospital and has returned to her home in Fanano. While talking to the media, Corsini thanked the medical staff for looking after her and said that she feels good now. Earlier this week, a 97-year-old became the oldest man in Italy to recover from coronavirus. The man returned to his home in Cremona, Lombardy, after spending two weeks in the hospital. Lombardy in Northern Italy is the worst affected region in the country where most of the coronavirus cases have been recorded.

Read: Chris Hemsworth Offers Free Home Workouts Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus outbreak

Italy surpassed China to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world where so far more than 5,400 people have lost their lives due to the disease. There are currently 46,638 active cases in the country, of which 3,000 patients remain under critical condition. Italy has successfully treated more than 7,000 people since the disease first broke out in December 2019.

Read: US Man Arrested After Showing Fake Doctor's Note Claiming He Has Coronavirus

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 14,600 lives across the world and has infected nearly 3,38,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: COVID-19: Malaysia Could Extend Movement Restrictions In The Country If Needed